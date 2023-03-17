Alexander Isak double earns last-gasp win for Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alexander Isak double earns last-gasp win for Newcastle

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 10.14pm Updated: March 17 2023, 10.18pm
Alexander Isak celebrates his late winner (Nick Potts/PA)
Alexander Isak celebrates his late winner (Nick Potts/PA)

Alexander Isak scored an injury-time penalty as Newcastle boosted their Premier League top four hopes with a 2-1 injury-time win at Nottingham Forest, whose relegation fears were heightened.

The Magpies had looked like being made to settle for a draw but Isak’s spot-kick penalty earned a deserved three points which sees them move to within a point of fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand.

Forest had gone ahead midway through the first half through Emmanuel Dennis’ first goal for the club, but Isak levelled in superb fashion on the stroke of half-time when he volleyed home.

Alexander Isak, left, scores his first goal
Alexander Isak scores his first goal (Nick Potts/PA)

A second half of frustration unfolded for Eddie Howe’s side as they searched for a winner, not least when they had a goal controversially ruled out by VAR.

But Isak had the final say from the spot after Moussa Niakhate’s handball to keep the dream of Champions League football next season firmly alive.

The late goal saw Forest beaten at the City Ground for the first time in 10 matches going back to September and they could end the weekend’s action back in the relegation zone.

Victory was only what Newcastle deserved as they did not start like a team who had yet to win away in 2023.

They had their hosts on the rack in the first 15 minutes and created two big opportunities to take an early lead.

They should definitely have gone ahead in the sixth minute as a nice move down the right saw Jacob Murphy put his cross into a dangerous area and Joe Willock got there first, but he fired his first-time effort well over under pressure from Serge Aurier.

Six minutes later they came within inches of scoring as a clever free-kick saw Kieran Trippier slip in Isak and the Swede’s shot deflected off Aurier on to Renan Lodi and then on to the underside of the crossbar.

Forest weathered the storm and they took the lead in the 26th minute, though it came gift-wrapped from the visitors.

Sven Botman looked in control of Jonjo Shelvey’s long ball, but he passed back to goalkeeper Nick Pope without looking and Dennis was there to intercept and dink home in style for his first goal for Forest.

Emmanuel Dennis chips Nick Pope, left, to put Nottingham Forest in front
Emmanuel Dennis chips Nick Pope to put Forest in front (Nigel French/PA)

The hosts were enjoying a spell of pressure but Newcastle again rattled the crossbar in the 35th minute.

Murphy stole possession off Lodi and teed up Longstaff on the edge of the area and his shot deflected off Felipe and onto the bar.

But finally they had some luck with the woodwork as they found the perfect time to level, with Isak making it 1-1 in first-half injury time.

With Forest appealing for a free-kick, Willock broke the lines down the right and sent in a cross that was slightly behind Isak, but the striker produced a fine volley that went in off the post.

It was a lively start to the second half and Newcastle were again the aggressors as half-time substitute Elliot Anderson almost scored with his first meaningful touch but Keylor Navas tipped over a vicious shot.

Navas was again called into action when he palmed over Bruno Guimaraes’ fierce shot as the visiting pressure grew.

And Newcastle thought they had made it count in the 63rd minute as Anderson headed home Isak’s cross at the far post in front of a packed away end that went wild in celebration.

Elliot Anderson scores for Newcastle only for VAR to disallow the goal
Elliot Anderson's goal was controversially disallowed (Nigel French/PA)

But it was short-lived as after VAR intervention, Tierney ruled that Longstaff interfered with Lodi’s clearance prior to the cross when he was in an offside position.

It was all Newcastle in the final 20 minutes as they searched for a winner and it eventually came in injury time as Niakhate’s raised arm made contact with the ball and Isak coolly converted from the penalty spot.

