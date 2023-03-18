Impact of roadkill ‘more shocking’ than previously thought – scientists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Impact of roadkill ‘more shocking’ than previously thought – scientists

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 2.47am
A study found that 29% of polecat mortalities were due to roads (Martin Keene/PA)
A study found that 29% of polecat mortalities were due to roads (Martin Keene/PA)

The impact of roadkill is “far more shocking” than previously thought, researchers have warned, based on an analysis of animal populations worldwide.

Collisions with vehicles on the road was found to be the most common cause of death in almost a third (28%) of all 150 animals populations studied – ahead of disease, hunting, and predation.

The researchers said their findings, recently published in the journal Biological Reviews, indicate that some mammal populations could as a result reach a “tipping point” – a critical threshold that when crossed could become irreversible.

Lead researcher Lauren Moore, of Nottingham Trent University’s School of Animal, Rural and Environmental Sciences, said: “The extent of roadkill is far more shocking than we’d previously imagined and it is clear that it is implicated in a possible tipping point for some wild populations.

“While sometimes the raw numbers of animals killed may appear relatively low, roadkill can, directly and indirectly, contribute to mortality rates outnumbering reproduction rates, making populations vulnerable.”

Ms Moore and her colleagues reviewed 83 studies investigating mammal deaths across 69 species.

Of the 83 studies, two that focused on the UK found that 29% of polecat mortalities and 25% of hedgehog mortalities were due to roads, while 9% of the hedgehog population was killed on roads.

The study found that 25% of hedgehog mortalities in the UK were due to roads (Chris Jackson/PA)
The study found that 25% of hedgehog mortalities in the UK were due to roads (Chris Jackson/PA)

Ms Moore said the polecat research showed that the time, money, and effort put in to rehabilitate injured or sick creatures was “negated by roads”, and that “efforts to reinforce or reintroduce threatened species will be limited by roads”.

Globally, species most likely to be killed on roads included Tasmanian devils (native to Australia), Virginia opossums, San Clemente island foxes (native to California), African wild dogs (native to sub-Saharan Africa), and fox squirrels (native to North America).

The team also found that across some populations of animals, up to 80% of all known mortality was due to collisions with vehicles.

More than half (58%) of all fox squirrel deaths in the populations were attributed to vehicles, along with almost half (46%) of Virginia opossum deaths, the study showed.

For the Iberian lynx in Spain – classed as “endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) – 59% and 80% of total deaths in two populations were due to vehicle collisions.

Meanwhile, 38% of “endangered” African wild dog and 48% of “near-threatened” San Clemente island fox populations were killed on roads.

Of 50 Tasmanian devils – classed as “endangered” – released into the wild from captive breeding programmes, the researchers found 38% were killed on roads.

The growth rate of 'vulnerable' giant anteater populations in Brazil was halved due to vehicle collisions, scientists said (Chris Young/PA)
The growth rate of ‘vulnerable’ giant anteater populations in Brazil was halved due to vehicle collisions, scientists said (Chris Young/PA)

The team also said the growth rate of “vulnerable” giant anteater populations in Brazil was halved due to vehicle collisions and if this continues, populations are likely to go extinct in around 10 years.

Other species also likely to be killed on roads included common genets, western quolls, common wallaroos, grey wolves, grey foxes, American black bears, and pumas.

Dr Silviu Petrovan, study co-author and senior researcher at the University of Cambridge, said: “We all see roadkill when driving but, as this study shows, this mortality can have very different impacts for different species.”

Ms Moore added: “The effect of roads on wild animal populations are one of the most pressing contemporary conservation issues and with road networks increasing globally we need to urgently address this.

“Quantifying the impact of roadkill in this way is important in order to help influence road planning management and decisions, along with future mitigation work.”

