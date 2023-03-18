Nigeria elects governors after disputed presidential vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nigeria elects governors after disputed presidential vote

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 8.25am Updated: March 18 2023, 8.57am
A woman casts her vote in Lagos (Sunday Alamba/AP)
Millions of Nigerians are heading to the polls on Saturday as Africa’s most populous nation holds governor elections, amid tensions after last month’s disputed presidential vote.

New governors are being chosen for 28 of Nigeria’s 36 states as the opposition continues to reject the victory of president-elect Bola Tinubu from the country’s ruling party.

On Friday, armed security forces were patrolling the streets across the states where elections were to be held.

Situation Room, a coalition of civil society groups, said: “Ahead of the elections, the security situation across the country appears tense, with reports of violence, kidnap and assassination in several states.”

Election campaign billboard of incumbent governor of Lagos state Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu (Sunday Alamba/AP)

Observers have said that the presidential vote was peaceful for the most part, but there are still fears of attacks in many parts of Nigeria where armed groups often carry out violent killings.

At a security meeting in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, this week, Nigeria’s national security adviser Babagana Monguno said security forces have been deployed in all violence hotspots and officials do not envisage any major security threat.

“We must allow everyone to exercise their fundamental rights as citizens of this country. Anybody who is itching to undermine this process should please think again,” said Monguno.

Despite being Africa’s largest economy and one of its top oil producers, Nigeria’s development has been stifled by endemic corruption and bad governance, which in many cases involves governors.

Nigeria’s constitution grants enormous powers to the governors yet they are immune from any form of prosecution throughout their four-year tenure with a two-term limit.

President-elect Bola Tinubu, centre-left (Ben Curtis/AP)

Three political parties have emerged as frontrunners among the 18 filing governorship candidates in the 28 states.

Although there are a record 87.2 million registered voters, analysts fear a repeat of the low turnout in last month’s presidential vote, 26.7%, the lowest in Nigeria’s history.

In Abuja, Kate Imadu, 26, was among many who could not vote in the presidential election despite waiting all day and into the night to cast her vote.

That has made her less interested in travelling to her town in Cross River state to vote for the next governor, she said.

“What is the need of travelling when I couldn’t vote here during the presidential election?” Imadu asked, echoing the frustration of many others.

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission has promised to address challenges that arose in last month’s election, such as the delays in voting and uploading of results, both of which opposition parties alleged caused the disenfranchisement of voters and the manipulation of results.

