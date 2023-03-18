Barrister admits buying drugs from clients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barrister admits buying drugs from clients

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 9.11am
Screen grab taken from a PA Video of barrister Henry Hendron who is accused of encouraging his client to supply drugs has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Henry was known for representing high-profile figures including the Earl of Cardigan and Nadine Dorries, is alleged to have bought crystal meth and GBL. Picture date: Thursday October 6, 2022.
Screen grab taken from a PA Video of barrister Henry Hendron who is accused of encouraging his client to supply drugs has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Henry was known for representing high-profile figures including the Earl of Cardigan and Nadine Dorries, is alleged to have bought crystal meth and GBL. Picture date: Thursday October 6, 2022.

A barrister, who previously represented high-profile figures including former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, has admitted buying drugs from some of his clients.

Henry Hendron, 42, was remanded in custody after pleading guilty to three counts of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence and count of possessing Class A drugs at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Messages from Hendron were found on the phone of a suspected drug dealer, who the barrister was representing in a criminal case, asking him to supply him with drugs.

Conservative leadership bid
Henry Hendron’s client list included Tory MP Nadine Dorries (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

An investigation found evidence he was also buying drugs from another client he was representing.

Detective Inspector Lewis Sanderson said: ”At the time of his arrest Hendron was a serving barrister.

“The behaviour displayed by Hendron, while acting for the Bar, was unacceptable, unethical and illegal.

“Actions like his can tarnish the reputation of all those involved in the criminal justice system and the whole team were determined to bring him to account.

“As a result of the hard work and thorough investigation, Hendron has been now been made to face the consequences of his actions.”

Hendron, who was called to the Bar in 2006, was known for representing prominent clients including the Earl of Cardigan.

He acted for Tory MP Ms Dorries, who later served as culture secretary, in a civil matter in 2009, according to reports.

But his career floundered after his 18-year-old boyfriend Miguel Jimenez was found dead at the flat the couple shared in Pump Court, Temple, in the City of London, after taking a lethal cocktail of so-called chemsex party drugs.

He admitted buying £1,000 worth of M-cat or Meow Meow and GBL from award-winning BBC producer Alex Parkin and was sentenced to 140 hours of unpaid work at the Old Bailey in 2016.

Parkin was sentenced to 200 hours.

Hendron, from Soho, central London, is expected to be sentenced for the latest charges on April 17.

At a previous hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last year, prosecutor Tom Broomfield said they related to Hendron “encouraging the supply of Class A, crystal methamphetamine, and Class C, GBL, drugs from a former client of Mr Hendron, who was a practising barrister at the time”.

Police said officers arrested a man in 2021 on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A, B and C drugs and forensically examined his phone, which contained messages from Hendron asking the suspect, his client, to supply him with drugs.

The investigation later found evidence from 2020, showing Hendron was buying drugs from another one of his clients.

Hendron was suspended by the Bar Standards Board for three years following his 2016 convictions.

He was reprimanded and prohibited from undertaking public access work for two years following a disciplinary hearing in 2021 after holding himself out as a barrister on websites while suspended.

