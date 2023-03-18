Wyoming governor signs measure prohibiting abortion pills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wyoming governor signs measure prohibiting abortion pills

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 5.13pm
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon (Michael Cummo/The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP/PA)
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon (Michael Cummo/The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP/PA)

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has signed into law the US’s first explicit ban on abortion pills since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.

Mr Gordon, a Republican, signed the Bill on Friday night while allowing a separate measure restricting abortion to become law without his signature.

The pills are already banned in 13 states that have blanket bans on all forms of abortion, and 15 states already have limited access to abortion pills. Until now, however, no state had passed a law specifically prohibiting such pills, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

A group seeking to open an abortion and women’s health clinic in Casper said it was evaluating legal options.

“We are dismayed and outraged that these laws would eradicate access to basic health care, including safe, effective medication abortion,” Wellspring Health Access president Julie Burkhart said in a statement.

The clinic, which a firebombing prevented from opening last year, is one of two nonprofit organisation suing to block an earlier Wyoming abortion ban. No arrests have been made, and organisers say the clinic is tentatively scheduled to open in April, depending on abortion’s legal status in Wyoming then.

Abortion Clinics
People attend an abortion rights rally at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (Rick Bowmer/AP/PA)

The Republican governor’s decision on the two measures comes after the issue of access to abortion pills took centre stage this week in a Texas court. A federal judge there raised questions about a Christian group’s effort to overturn the decades-old US approval of a leading abortion drug, mifepristone.

Medication abortions became the preferred method for ending pregnancy in the US even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the ruling that protected the right to abortion for nearly five decades. A two-pill combination of mifepristone and another drug is the most common form of abortion in the US.

Wyoming’s ban on abortion pills would take effect in July, pending any legal action that could potentially delay that. The implementation date of the sweeping legislation banning all abortions that Mr Gordon allowed to go into law is not specified in the Bill.

With the earlier ban tied up in court, abortion currently remains legal in the state up to viability, or when the foetus could survive outside the womb.

In a statement, Mr Gordon expressed concern that the latter law, dubbed the Life is a Human Right Act, would result in a lawsuit that will “delay any resolution to the constitutionality of the abortion ban in Wyoming”.

He noted that earlier in the day, plaintiffs in an ongoing lawsuit filed a challenge to the new law in the event he did not issue a veto.

“I believe this question needs to be decided as soon as possible so that the issue of abortion in Wyoming can be finally resolved, and that is best done with a vote of the people,” Mr Gordon said in a statement.

In a statement, Wyoming ACLU advocacy director Antonio Serrano criticised Mr Gordon’s decision to sign the ban on abortion pills.

“A person’s health, not politics, should guide important medical decisions — including the decision to have an abortion,” Mr Serrano said.

Of the 15 states that have limited access to the pills, six require an in-person doctor visit. Those laws could withstand court challenges; states have long had authority over how doctors, pharmacists and other providers practise medicine.

States also set the rules for telemedicine consultations used to prescribe medications. Generally, that means health providers in states with restrictions on abortion pills could face penalties, such as fines or licence suspension, for trying to send pills through the mail.

Women have already been travelling across state lines to places where abortion pill access is easier. That trend is expected to increase.

Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade in June, abortion restrictions have been up to states, and the landscape has shifted quickly. Thirteen states now enforce bans on abortion at any point in pregnancy, and another, Georgia, bans it once cardiac activity can be detected, or at about six weeks’ gestation.

Courts have put on hold enforcement of abortion bans or deep restrictions in Arizona, Indiana, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah and Wyoming. Idaho courts have forced the state to allow abortions during medical emergencies.

