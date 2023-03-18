James Ward-Prowse nets late equaliser as Southampton rescue Tottenham point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

James Ward-Prowse nets late equaliser as Southampton rescue Tottenham point

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 5.31pm Updated: March 18 2023, 5.39pm
James Ward-Prowse (centre) (Andrew Matthews/PA)
James Ward-Prowse (centre) (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Tottenham missed out on the chance to move up to third in the Premier League after James Ward-Prowse’s stoppage-time penalty earned struggling Southampton a dramatic 3-3 draw.

Spurs had looked set to clinch all three points at St Mary’s after maiden strikes by Pedro Porro and Ivan Perisic were sandwiched by Harry Kane’s 23rd goal of the campaign.

Ruben Selles’ bottom-of-the-table side had scored only twice in their previous five league appearances but showed the same fight that saw them recently take points off Chelsea and Manchester United to come back from 3-1 down to boost their survival hopes.

Ward-Prowse’s late penalty, after Pape Sarr had fouled Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the area, added to second-half efforts by Che Adams and Theo Walcott to earn Saints a share of the spoils.

Tottenham were unchanged from their win over Nottingham Forest, which meant another opportunity for Richarlison but he left the pitch after five minutes with an injury to see his hapless season take another turn for the worst.

Saints were required to make a substitution of their own soon after with Armel Bella-Kotchap forced off with an injury to his right arm and the hosts should already have been ahead by this point.

Adams fired wide from close range in the third minute from Ward-Prowse’s scuffed effort after Stuart Armstrong saw a low strike blocked by Clement Lenglet.

Harry Kane (left) scores Tottenham's second goal
Harry Kane was on target with his 23rd goal of the campaign (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Following a stop-start opening at St Mary’s, the contest settled down with Southampton dominate in possession but the visitors continued to create the better opportunities and Porro sliced two good openings over.

It was not long before the injury curse returned with Jan Bednarek encountering an issue around his rib area on the half-hour mark.

Bednarek initially continued before he was forced off and Ben Davies became the fourth enforced substitute of the first half when he suffered an injury to his right leg in the 38th minute.

While Saints’ new centre-back pairing of Mohammed Salisu and Maitland-Niles were getting accustomed to each other, Spurs pounced to break the deadlock in first-half stoppage-time.

Son Heung-min spotted Porro in space on the right and passed the ball into the path of the January recruit, who took a touch and thundered an effort in off the crossbar to open his account for Tottenham.

Che Adams (left) in action for Southampton
Adams (left) replied for Southampton just after the break (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It took 43 seconds for Adams to level for Southampton after half-time and become the first Southampton forward to score in the Premier League this year.

Romeo Lavia split Lenglet and Perisic with a perfectly-weighted ball into Walcott, who squared for Adams to slide in for his 10th goal of the season in all competitions.

Ward-Prowse clipped the roof of the visitors’ net with a free-kick minutes later before Kane signalled his intentions by sending a curled effort over after carrying the ball from inside his own half.

Southampton did not heed that warning and with 65 minutes played, Kane scored for the seventh time at St Mary’s.

Substitute Dejan Kulusevski floated a ball to the back post where Kane powered home a header for his 23rd goal of the season.

When Perisic opened his account for Spurs in his 36th appearance with a half-volley beyond Gavin Bazunu in the 74th minute, the points appeared wrapped up for the visitors.

Ward-Prowse (right) equalises for Southampton
Ward-Prowse (right) scored Southampton’s equaliser at the death (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Yet Selles’ side had other ideas and Walcott reduced the deficit from Sekou Mara’s knock down three minutes later to set up a dramatic finale.

Former Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster thwarted Mara from close-range soon after but the hosts would not be denied.

Tottenham substitute Sarr caught Maitland-Niles in the area following a corner and Ward-Prowse, who saw his last spot-kick against Leicester saved, made no mistake this time and fired into the corner to earn Southampton a precious point.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
Karen was forced to stop her car after the dog ran in front of her. Image: Karen Woolley
Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
4
Fiona Stewart with her dogs Blue and Indy were left covered in sewage from the river on the Loch Leven circular path in February. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kinross woman ‘traumatised’ after wading through ‘sewage’ at Loch Leven to save stuck dogs
5
Barry Downs Park
Owner of Angus caravan park found guilty of racially abusing Irish resident
6
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks
7
Kevin Barker. Image: Barker family
Family pay tribute to Forfar’s Kevin Barker who took his own life
8
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP. Image: Progress Scotland/YouTube
Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 
12
9
The vacant premises is right next door to Dino's. Image: Google
Forfar pizza wars: Is Domino’s dishing up bid to set up shop next door…
10
Dundee Council says its charging infrastructure for EVs is "world-class".
Costs of charging electric vehicles in Dundee to rise again

More from The Courier

Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Dundee should have had 'nailed-on' penalty fumes Gary Bowyer as he rues toothless display…
Drey Wright celebrates his goal. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Saints recover from…
Josh Mulligan skips past Ross Docherty at Firhill. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as Dee fall further behind leaders after…
Rab's got himself a new multi-tool, almost a Swiss Army Knife.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm an indoor survival man with a new tool
Captain Jamie Ritchie and Blair Kinghorn celebrate the final try against Italy.
Final flourish was for the fans, but still aspects to improve for Scotland, says…
Roadworks will take place on a section of the A90 near Forfar. Image: Google Maps.
Eight days of roadworks on A90 near Forfar to cause more disruption
Blair Kinghorn strides through for his third try of the match.
Scotland 26 Italy 14: Scotland ride their luck and Blair Kinghorn's hat-trick to end…
Peter Murrell quits as SNP chief exec over row that led to Dundonian comms…
9
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Delays on the M90 in Fife Picture shows; Delays on the M90 . M90 . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations. Date; 18/03/2023
M90: Drivers could face delays up to 30 minutes after crash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented