Unai Emery switches focus after Aston Villa sweep aside Bournemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Unai Emery switches focus after Aston Villa sweep aside Bournemouth

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 7.09pm
Aston Villa are aiming high (David Davies/PA)
Aston Villa are aiming high (David Davies/PA)

Unai Emery has switched his objective from Premier League survival to securing a top-10 finish after Aston Villa’s 3-0 win against Bournemouth.

Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey and Emiliano Buendia all scored as mid-table Villa moved on to 38 points with 11 matches remaining.

They were only a point above the relegation zone when boss Emery officially started work as Steven Gerrard’s successor in November.

But after three wins in their last four games, they are now 14 points clear and part of the battle for Europe.

Emery said: “Of course, today I am happy – first, with one thing, (which) is today maybe we can feel we are completely safe from the bottom teams.

“When I arrived here, of course, we were struggling more than we are now, at the bottom.

“And of course, we can add a new step, an objective, looking at the teams in the top 10 now. But they have an advantage over us, and we have to fight, starting behind them.

“But we are going to play here against Fulham, we are going to play here against Brighton, we are going to play at Brentford, at Chelsea. Of course, it is going to be very difficult, but we are going to try as well to add a new target in our minds.”

Luiz finished from close range to put Villa ahead in the seventh minute, before the hosts wrapped things up with two late goals, Ramsey slotting home with 10 minutes of normal time to go and Buendia completing the scoring with an 89th-minute header.

Bournemouth had gone close to equalising just past the hour mark through a Philip Billing free-kick that was saved in fine style by Emiliano Martinez.

Gary O’Neil’s Cherries slipped a place to 19th, a point adrift of safety, having failed to further boost their survival bid after the surprise 1-0 win over Liverpool last weekend.

O’Neil said: “I don’t think we were well beaten. I think the last 10 minutes got a bit scrappy when we opened it up. I thought at 1-0 we were right in the game, created numerous opportunities, and weren’t clinical enough, couldn’t take them.

“We started too slowly, gave Aston Villa a little lift at the beginning, lost some individual duels that isn’t like us, let Villa wriggle out of some situations where we had good pressure.

“We need to do better from the situations we create, the control we had, the amount of times we arrived behind their back four in the match was a lot but we didn’t manage to convert.

“It was an even game that doesn’t really look that way now.”

There was a special moment in the 79th minute, prompting applause from both sets of fans, as Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks came off the bench to make his first appearance since being diagnosed with cancer in October in 2021.

And O’Neil said: “I’m delighted for David, he’s obviously been on a really tough journey for him and his family. He’s worked his socks off to arrive where he is at this moment.

“We obviously have to be sensible with his minutes. He’s got two weeks now of work, hopefully he’ll play for the under-21s in the week and then by the time we come back he’ll be available for longer than he is at the moment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
Karen was forced to stop her car after the dog ran in front of her. Image: Karen Woolley
Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
4
Fiona Stewart with her dogs Blue and Indy were left covered in sewage from the river on the Loch Leven circular path in February. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kinross woman ‘traumatised’ after wading through ‘sewage’ at Loch Leven to save stuck dogs
5
Barry Downs Park
Owner of Angus caravan park found guilty of racially abusing Irish resident
6
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks
7
Kevin Barker. Image: Barker family
Family pay tribute to Forfar’s Kevin Barker who took his own life
8
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP. Image: Progress Scotland/YouTube
Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 
12
9
The vacant premises is right next door to Dino's. Image: Google
Forfar pizza wars: Is Domino’s dishing up bid to set up shop next door…
10
Dundee Council says its charging infrastructure for EVs is "world-class".
Costs of charging electric vehicles in Dundee to rise again

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone first half display at Kilmarnock was WORST Callum Davidson has seen -…
Seven teams took part in the annual charity jailbreak. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
'Inmates' break out of Perth Prison to raise charity cash
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Dundee should have had 'nailed-on' penalty fumes Gary Bowyer as he rues toothless display…
Drey Wright celebrates his goal. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Saints recover from…
Josh Mulligan skips past Ross Docherty at Firhill. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as Dee fall further behind leaders after…
Rab's got himself a new multi-tool, almost a Swiss Army Knife.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm an indoor survival man with a new tool
Captain Jamie Ritchie and Blair Kinghorn celebrate the final try against Italy.
Final flourish was for the fans, but still aspects to improve for Scotland, says…
Roadworks will take place on a section of the A90 near Forfar. Image: Google Maps.
Eight days of roadworks on A90 near Forfar to cause more disruption
Blair Kinghorn strides through for his third try of the match.
Scotland 26 Italy 14: Scotland ride their luck and Blair Kinghorn's hat-trick to end…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented