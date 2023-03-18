Sebastien Haller brace helps Borussia Dortmund get back on track with big win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sebastien Haller brace helps Borussia Dortmund get back on track with big win

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 10.29pm
Sebastien Haller celebrates his second goal
Sebastien Haller celebrates his second goal

Borussia Dortmund returned to winning ways in the Bundesliga in convincing fashion with a 6-1 thumping of Cologne.

Dortmund suffered the disappointment of going out of the Champions League to Chelsea and were then held to a draw by struggling Schalke last weekend.

But they were back on form on Saturday evening and led 4-0 inside 40 minutes through Raphael Guerreiro, Sebastien Haller, Marco Reus and Donyell Malen.

Davie Selke pulled one back for the beleaguered visitors before half-time but Haller completed his first brace since recovering from cancer in the 69th minute and Reus added the final goal a minute later.

The victory took Dortmund to the top of the table for one night at least, with Bayern Munich due to face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

RB Leipzig’s miserable week was compounded by a 1-0 loss to Bochum that leaves them eight points adrift of Dortmund.

Four days after they were hit for seven by Manchester City in the Champions League, they were undone by Erhan Masovic’s goal just after half-time, earning a precious three points for strugglers Bochum.

Bochum's Erhan Masovic celebrates netting the winner against RB Leipzig
Bochum's Erhan Masovic celebrates netting the winner against RB Leipzig

Wolfsburg boosted their top-six hopes with a 1-0 victory over Stuttgart, Omar Marmoush scoring the only goal, while Hoffenheim climbed out of the bottom three thanks to a 3-1 win against fellow strugglers Hertha Berlin, who replaced them.

Andrej Kramaric netted two first-half penalties and Ihlas Bebou scored just after half-time, with Stevan Jovetic managing a late consolation after Mu’nas Dabbur was sent off for Hoffenheim.

Marius Bulter’s injury-time penalty earned Schalke another important point in their fight against relegation in a 1-1 draw with Augsburg, who had Ermedin Demirovic sent off just after Arne Maier had given them the lead early in the second half.

In Spain, Atletico Madrid were comfortable 3-0 winners over struggling Valencia. Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, Yannick Carrasco doubled the advantage just after half-time and Thomas Lemar added a 67th-minute third.

Celta Vigo boosted their European hopes with a 3-1 victory over Espanyol – Gabri Veiga, Iago Aspas and Carles Perez scoring their goals.

Viktor Tsyhankov equalised twice as Girona earned a 2-2 draw with Rayo Vallecano while Almeria levelled deep into injury time in a 1-1 draw against Cadiz.

In Serie A, AC Milan missed the chance to climb into second as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Udinese.

Roberto Pereyra put Udinese ahead in the ninth minute, and an eventful period of first-half injury time saw Zlatan Ibrahimovic equalise from the penalty spot only for Beto to restore the home side’s lead.

Udinese's Beto scores their second goal against AC Milan
Udinese's Beto scores their second goal against AC Milan

Kingsley Ehizibue made sure of the points for Udinese with a third in the 70th minute.

Bologna were held to a 2-2 draw by Salernitana. It was the 16th-placed hosts who twice took the lead through Lorenzo Pirola and Boulaye Dia but Bologna levelled both times, Scot Lewis Ferguson and Charalampos Lykogiannis finding the net.

Carlos Augusto cancelled out Daniel Ciofani’s opener as Monza and Cremonese drew 1-1.

Lois Openda scored twice as Lens climbed to second place in Ligue 1 with a 3-0 victory over Angers. Seko Fofana had opened the scoring, with the bottom side offering little resistance.

Lille moved up to fifth with a 2-0 victory at Toulouse. They had to wait until the 85th minute to make the breakthrough, Alexsandro netting, and Mohamed Bayo grabbed the second deep into injury time.

