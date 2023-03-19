We know we can be better – Gregor Townsend urges Scotland to kick on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We know we can be better – Gregor Townsend urges Scotland to kick on

By Press Association
March 19 2023, 1.57pm
Scotland finished their Six Nations on a high note (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland finished their Six Nations on a high note (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Gregor Townsend has challenged Scotland to build on their encouraging Six Nations campaign as they bid to prime themselves for the World Cup later this year.

The Scots enjoyed their first top-three finish in the championship since 2018 after beating England, Wales and Italy and losing only to the two highest-ranked teams in the world, Ireland and France.

Townsend was pleased with the campaign as a whole, but, having given both of the top two tough tests, he feels there is still plenty of scope for growth within his team.

Gregor Townsend
Gregor Townsend saw his Scotland side finish their Six Nations campaign with victory over Italy (Andrew Milligan/PA).

“If you don’t win all your games, you will look back on the games you lost and wonder how you could have done better, but overall I was really pleased with our togetherness, our intent, our ability to score tries and our ability to come back in games when we’re down,” he said.

“We’ve learned a lot and we’ll be a better team for this experience. We were determined to finish higher than third. There were so many positives for our supporters, but we know we can be better and we’re working towards that.”

Attention now turns firmly towards the World Cup in France this autumn, with Townsend and his players due to reconvene in just two-and-a-half months to begin their preparations.

Given the way they have performed in the autumn Tests and the Six Nations, there is a fresh sense of optimism among supporters that Scotland might be able to find a way out of a World Cup group that also contains Ireland and South Africa.

“We’ll have some time off as coaches because the Six Nations is a fairly intense period, but we’ll be quickly back into selection thoughts,” Townsend said. “We’ve got a World Cup camp that starts at the start of June which is not too far away.

“We’ve got to pick a squad for that and then work towards delivering our best rugby for the World Cup, including our warm-up games.

“It will be a very tough World Cup pool with the number one and number three teams in our pool, but we’re number five in the world and we know we can take on any team on our day.”

One player almost certain to be in the squad for France is Blair Kinghorn, who scored a hat-trick of tries in Saturday’s bonus-point 26-14 win over Italy.

The Edinburgh back, who has been used on the wing and at full-back in recent months, got the nod to start at stand-off following injury to Finn Russell and Townsend feels the 26-year-old’s versatility is invaluable.

“He’s put a performance in that will put him in a better position,” said Townsend. “Him playing at 10 was very good for us as a team, because he’s been our back-up (stand-off) this season and so for him to get minutes there will be good for the long term.

Blair Kinghorn touched down three times against Italy (Andrew Milligan/PA).
Blair Kinghorn touched down three times against Italy (Andrew Milligan/PA).

“Moving to full-back when he can show his pace and running game in that area, that’s been a positive for the campaign.

“He did play on the wing a few times for Edinburgh between December and January so we know that’s a position he can also excel in.

“He’ll be in the mix for all those positions and we also know he is great cover off the bench. I love the fact he took on the line on a couple of occasions. One of his biggest strengths is his running game, so for him to take on defenders close to the line and get those tries was great reward.”

