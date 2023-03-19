Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to return from break fit and fighting for title glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to return from break fit and fighting for title glory

By Press Association
March 19 2023, 5.38pm Updated: March 19 2023, 7.56pm
Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to pick up where they left off after the international break (John Walton/PA)
Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to pick up where they left off after the international break (John Walton/PA)

Mikel Arteta has urged his players to return from the international break fit and hungry to continue Arsenal’s Premier League title bid.

The Gunners sit eight points clear at the top of the table after a straightforward 4-1 win over managerless Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

Bukayo Saka once again starred as he scored twice and set up the opener for Gabriel Martinelli, becoming the first Premier League player this season to reach double figures for both goals and assists.

Four years on since he swore at his own fans when his substitution in this fixture was cheered, Granit Xhaka’s fine season continued when he turned home the third after the interval.

Palace, who sacked former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira as boss on Friday, at least got themselves on the scoresheet as Jeffrey Schlupp’s second-half consolation under caretaker boss Paddy McCarthy ended a near seven-hour scoreless run.

Saka is now one of several players to head off on international duty as England start their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against Italy and Ukraine.

Gabriel Jesus was forced to undergo knee surgery after an injury at the World Cup and, at such a crucial stage of the campaign, Arteta will be keeping his fingers crossed his international contingent return unscathed.

Bukayo Saka
Bukayo Saka scored twice and set up another (John Walton/PA)

“I want to think positively. Touch wood, but I want to think positive,” he said.

“They’re going to have to play games, they have to do it in the way that they do it here or possibly even better with their country.

“We are in contact with all of them, they know how to look after them and hopefully it will all work out.

“(My message is) that they really look after themselves in this period.  We will look after the players that are with us here.

“That they come back with the same mindset and hunger from before to go into Leeds which is the only important game right now. We know it.”

Saka himself admitted the team will continue to give everything they can as they got back to winning ways despite crashing out of the Europa League after a shootout loss to Sporting Lisbon three days earlier.

“Of course we are humans and we get tired,” he said.

“It is difficult sometimes but the prize at the end is worth giving everything, giving all our energy for.

“Today sometimes you can feel and see the tiredness in our bodies after playing 120 minutes and then you have to come again three days later to play here.

“But we have the belief and the desire that we want to do this this year and nothing can stop us. Especially not us being tired.”

Palace remain in a relegation fight as Paddy McCarthy took charge of the Eagles for the first time following Patrick Vieira’s sacking on Friday morning.

They are without a league win in 2023 and Schlupp’s goal ended a run of nearly seven hours without a goal.

Paddy McCarthy
Paddy McCarthy has taken the interim reins at Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA)

“It was hectic,” admitted McCarthy.

“You get called into action and you have two days. The boys gave it their all and I can’t fault their effort. They’re a great group of lads, they are great people and I definitely believe they have more than enough to get themselves out of this situation.

“Lots of positives to take from the game, we worked their goalkeeper on a number of occasions. We started well and created the two clear-cut chances at the start of the game. Certainly lots of positives, you could see the fight in the team and they were going forward and pressing him.”

