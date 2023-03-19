Shazam! Fury Of The Gods proves disappointment on opening weekend in US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods proves disappointment on opening weekend in US

By Press Association
March 19 2023, 5.54pm
Zachary Levi arrives at the world premiere of Shazam! Fury Of The Gods in Los Angeles (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Zachary Levi arrives at the world premiere of Shazam! Fury Of The Gods in Los Angeles (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Superhero sequel Shazam! Fury Of The Gods proved a disappointment on its opening weekend in the United States bringing in only 30.5 million US dollars (£25 million).

The sequel to Shazam! fell short of modest expectations of 35 million US dollars (£28.7 million) as it debuted in 4.071 cinemas, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

The New Line Cinema and Warner Bros movie earned less than the first film in the series, which took in 53.5 million US dollars (£44 million) in April 2019, and joined a list of DC comic flops including Birds Of Prey and The Suicide Squad.

Directed by David F Sandberg, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods” brought back Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody and Djimon Hounsou, and added Helen Mirren, Rachel Zegler and Lucy Liu.

Film Review – Shazam! Fury of the Gods
From left, Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler in a scene from Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Critics, many of whom found the first film charming, were largely underwhelmed by this outing. It currently holds a 53% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

Audiences were more positive about the sequel, giving it a B+ CinemaScore overall. Younger crowds were even more favourable.

“This movie clearly was lighter than we thought it would be,” said Jeff Goldstein, the head of domestic distribution for Warner Bros.

“We know there’s a rolling spring break over the next few weeks when kids are available, which is who it’s targeted towards. We’re hopeful that we can get a big multiple.”

“Shazam! Fury Of The Gods” cost a reported 125 million US dollars (£102 million) to produce, not factoring in marketing and promotion costs.

Internationally, it grossed 35 million US dollars (£28.7 million) from 77 overseas markets including China, bringing its total earnings to 65.5 million US dollars (£53.7 million).

The DC shop at Warner Bros. has been going through a major recalibration for the past several months, with new bosses in James Gunn and Peter Safran forging a path ahead for the DC Universe that will officially kick off with a new Superman in 2025.

Shazam! 2 was one of several holdovers of the old regime, which includes The Flash coming in June and a new Aquaman in December.

“Part of our company’s total overhaul of DC with Peter Safran and James Gunn is to reset it for the future,” Mr Goldstein said. “It’s all about the future for us.”

