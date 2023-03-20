National Trust promises ‘incredible’ show of blossom despite cold snap and snow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
National Trust promises ‘incredible’ show of blossom despite cold snap and snow

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 12.02am
The National Trust’s Polly Caines admiring the blossoming heather at Glendurgan Gardens near Falmouth in Cornwall (Steve Haywood/National Trust/PA)
The National Trust's Polly Caines admiring the blossoming heather at Glendurgan Gardens near Falmouth in Cornwall (Steve Haywood/National Trust/PA)

Cold snaps, wind, and snow have delayed spring blossom across most of the the UK but there should be “truly incredible show” next month, the National Trust has said.

March’s cold temperatures and the driest February in 30 years have caused difficult conditions for flowering trees and hedgerows across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the charity said.

But launching its annual blossom campaign, it said a milder and wetter April would counteract the earlier dry weather and the snow would not affect the beauty of the blossom once trees were in full flower.

Andy Jasper, head of gardens and parklands at the trust, said: “While we had a mild winter overall, the recent cold snaps have affected how quickly nature progresses, and we can see the effects of this across many of our gardens with blooms delayed.

National Trust Festival of Blossom
A bumblebee feeding on nectar on pink cherry blossom at Sheringham Park in Norfolk (Rob Coleman/National Trust/PA)

“We are still in line for a truly incredible show where the delayed blossom will burst forth in waves across the country like an amazing Mexican floral wave – marking the reassuring moment that spring has arrived.

“I hope that when temperatures start rising again, the National Trust’s blossom campaign will play a part in encouraging everyone to take 10 minutes to step outside and to really stop and look at the new life bustling all around us, as it greatly enriches all of our lives.”

But despite many blooms being on “pause”, gardens in the south-west are bucking the trend and remain a haven for early blossom, and those on Cornwall especially have been largely unaffected, the National Trust said.

At Glendurgan Gardens near Falmouth in Cornwall, the magnolias are in full bloom, putting on a spectacular show as some species have bloomed later than usual while others have been early, condensing their blossom into one big simultaneous flowering this year.

National Trust Festival of Blossom
Daffodils and grape hyacinths growing under a cherry tree in the garden of Blickling Estate, Norfolk (Justin Minns/National Trust/PA)

Tom Cutter, assistant head gardener for the National Trust at Glendurgan, said: “Thankfully, due to Cornwall’s unique microclimate, we haven’t been hit as badly by the recent cold snap and snow as the rest of the country has been and, as a result, our visitors get to enjoy an utterly beautiful display of magnolias in our garden right now.”

But there have been some cases of weather damage in Cornwall, including at Trengwainton Garden, near Penzance, which is known for its 50 varieties of gigantic magnolias.

Recent strong winds caused damage to one of its largest trees, Magnolia campbellii, in the walled garden which is 102 years old, causing many of the delicate petals to drop prematurely.

The National Trust’s blossom campaign – now in its third year – encourages people to explore the blossom, and share pictures on social media with the tag #Blossomwatch.

Blossom watch is part of a long-term campaign to return blossoming trees to the UK landscape, and create an equivalent of Japan’s “hanami”, where people of all generations gather to enjoy the cherry blossoms in spring.

Throughout spring, the Trust’s Festival of Blossom will take place at over 100 locations across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with blossom-themed events such as picnics, games and walks to encourage visitors to explore and enjoy the blossoms.

