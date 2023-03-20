App will help volunteers find ways to contribute to coronation celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
App will help volunteers find ways to contribute to coronation celebrations

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 12.02am
Charles with beneficiaries, staff and volunteers at the West London Welcome community centre (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Charles with beneficiaries, staff and volunteers at the West London Welcome community centre (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Britons are being encouraged to take up hundreds of thousands of volunteering roles highlighted as part of coronation celebrations that aim to reflect the sector’s central role in the UK’s “national story”.

Love Island star Faye Winter and Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Deborah Meaden are among the celebrities promoting The Big Help Out, with more than 1,500 charities involved.

New opportunities offered to members of the public via the organisation’s app from Monday March 20 include options to help the elderly, the environment, support animal welfare and work within their local communities.

The initiative is a formal part of the King’s coronation, with people encouraged to either lend a helping hand on the May 8 bank holiday or arrange another opportunity to volunteer their time or skills.

King hosts Sudanese community
The King joins members of the Sudanese community at a reception in London (PA)

The Big Help Out app can be searched by postcode, the type of activity needed or the organisations involved.

The project aims to raise awareness of volunteering opportunities throughout the UK and was devised by leading charities, including the Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and Guide Dogs.

Organisers hope for an unprecedented community mobilisation to “underscore the central role volunteering plays in our national story” and to inspire a new generation of volunteers throughout Charles’s reign.

The minister for ceremonial events, including the coronation, Stuart Andrew, said: “The Big Help Out will shine a spotlight on the power of volunteering to help our communities. It is a tribute to His Majesty the King’s lifetime of public service and a wonderful way to begin this new age.

“I encourage everyone to get involved to celebrate the coronation of Their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort.”

Paralympian swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, who is a volunteer and ambassador for the Scouts, said: “Volunteering is central to our national story – from families taking in refugees from Ukraine to volunteers running Scout groups and even just people looking in on a neighbour when times are tough.

“Today, we’re launching The Big Help Out app – it’s your one stop shop for hundreds of thousands of volunteering opportunities across the country.”

Meaden said: “I know a good idea when I see it and the Big Help Out is one. That’s why everyone is joining in.

“Charities, businesses and now the public can get involved too,” she added.

Winter, who is a volunteer with Guide Dogs, said: “It’s so rewarding being a fosterer for Guide Dogs and knowing that you’re helping each dog on their journey to support someone living with sight loss.

“It’s a fantastic cause and I would recommend volunteering to anyone who is able to donate some of their time.”

Musicals star and Radio 2 presenter Elaine Paige, an ambassador for the Royal Voluntary Service, said: “No matter what your level of skills or experience, everyone can have a positive impact through volunteering.

“I have seen it first-hand through my work with Royal Voluntary Service, not only can you make a real difference in your community, but volunteering does the world of good to the volunteers too.”

The coronation weekend will be held from Saturday May 6 to Monday May 8, with thousands of events expected to take place across the country.

The Monday will be a special bank holiday and has been set aside for volunteering in a tribute to the King’s lifetime of public service.

Buckingham Palace said the day “will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas”.

Its aim is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the coronation weekend.

