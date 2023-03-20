Millions of rotting fish to be removed from Outback river

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Contractors are being hired to remove millions of rotting fish from a river in the Australian Outback after an unprecedented die-off following floods and hot weather, police said on Monday.

The fish started dying in the Darling River near the New South Wales town of Menindee on Friday.

Officials say the die-off probably happened because fish need more oxygen in hot weather, but oxygen levels in the water dropped after recent floods receded.

Dead fish float along the Darling River near Menindee in New South Wales (Samara Anderson/AAP Image/AP)

Police Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree said keeping the town’s water supply pure is the main priority and removing the dead fish is the next most pressing issue.

Trained contractors have been contacted about removing the fish with nets, but dates for the work have not yet been set.

Mr Greentree said: “I’m certainly not making promises that all the millions of fish will be removed by contractors because that is really a logistical nightmare.”

He added: “I understand and acknowledge the smell and sights on the river – nobody wants to see that.”

Authorities are supplying potable water to residents who rely on river water, which is continually being monitored for quality, Mr Greentree said.

Specialist contractors will remove millions of rotting fish from the River Darling after an unprecedented die-off caused by depleted oxygen levels due to recent floods and hot weather (Samara Anderson/AAP Image/AP)

Mass fish kills have been reported on the Darling River in recent weeks.

Tens of thousands of fish were found at the same spot in late February, while there have been several reports of dead fish downstream towards Pooncarie, near the borders of South Australia and Victoria states.

Enormous fish kills also occurred on the river in Menindee during severe drought conditions in late 2018 and early 2019.

Mr Greentree said the current death toll appears to be far larger than the events in 2018 and 2019.