Carlos Alcaraz in buoyant mood after winning ‘perfect tournament’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Carlos Alcaraz in buoyant mood after winning ‘perfect tournament’

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 8.31am
Carlos Alcaraz won at Indian Wells (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz won at Indian Wells (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

Carlos Alcaraz described Indian Wells as “the perfect tournament” after lifting the title and returning to world number one in the rankings.

The 19-year-old Spaniard lost top spot to Novak Djokovic after being forced out of the Australian Open through injury but has quickly rediscovered his best form and did not drop a set all fortnight.

Alcaraz was scintillating in the final, producing a dazzling display of all-court tennis to ease to a 6-3 6-2 win over Daniil Medvedev, ending the Russian’s 19-match winning run.

“It feels amazing to lift the trophy here, to recover the number one,” he said. “I would say this has been the perfect tournament.

“I expect the toughest match. But I played perfect, let’s say. Against Daniil you have to play your best, and tactically at your best level, as well. Against him it’s always a tactical match, and I did perfectly. That’s why it looks easy, but it wasn’t.”

Having been unable to enter the United States because he is unvaccinated against coronavirus, Djokovic will also miss this week’s Miami Open.

Alcaraz, though, must successfully defend the title he won in Florida last year to prevent the Serbian immediately regaining the number one ranking ahead of the clay season.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his victory
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his victory (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

The updated rankings, meanwhile, confirm that Rafael Nadal has dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in 18 years.

The Spaniard is still sidelined by the hip problem he suffered at the Australian Open and is now down at 13th, his lowest ranking since April 17, 2005.

Medvedev was disappointed with his performance but, having begun the season low on confidence, this was another very strong tournament after a run of three titles in a row.

The 27-year-old, who has made his feelings clear all fortnight about the slow court, said: “I’m disappointed with the result but the week was amazing. Because Indian Wells, to make the final, I’m just super happy and proud, because it’s a clay court on a hard court. That’s a good result for me.

Elena Rybakina (left) defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the women's final
Elena Rybakina, left, defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s final (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

“A lot of points, a lot of things to see in the season. I’ve started it really well. I made already more points than last year at that point. I see only good things, and I’m looking forward to Miami, for sure.”

The women’s final was a rematch of the Australian Open title decider, and this time it was Elena Rybakina who got the better of Aryna Sabalenka, winning 7-6 (11) 6-4.

Russian Rybakina initially struggled after winning her maiden grand slam tournament at Wimbledon and not seeing the benefit in the rankings because of the removal of points but she is now up to seventh in the world and looking to push further.

“I think the biggest goal is of course to be number one,” said the 23-year-old, who defeated top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals.

“There is still a long way to go. So this is kind of the end goal, I would say. For now I’m seven but you know how quickly the rankings change. So I need to always focus on the next tournament I play.”

Sabalenka’s serving troubles of last season were evident in a topsy-turvy first set with 10 double faults, and she hopes to learn from the experience.

“There will be some days when old habits will come back and you just have to work through it and not every match will be going your way and you will be serving perfectly,” she said.

“So it’s just a kind of reminder that that’s OK to still struggle with something. That’s OK to not play your best and to keep fighting and keep using the rest of the weapons.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
2
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
3
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson/Ian Millan
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
4
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth
5
Dundee's Cowgate Farmfoods store closed on Sunday. Image: Mark McDougall.
Dundee Farmfoods shelves emptied in two hours during huge closing day sale
6
EXCLUSIVE: Perth woman, 81, fights Turkish Government for land and property compensation, 50 years…
7
Elders Court, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man charged with two robberies and assault at Dundee multi
8
Deanestor managing director for Scotland, Ramsay McDonald.
Deanestor: Fife furniture specialist announces record £24m orders in six months
9
Hollie McIntosh
Angus teen praises transport safety plans after years of ‘terrifying’ travel
10
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks

More from The Courier

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer in the dugout at Firhill. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee and Gary Bowyer must keep fans onside - performance badly needed…
CR0041531.
The Monifieth High School enterpreneurs putting business lessons into practice
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham is dejected after missing a chance as his side were held by St Mirren. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United 100% justified in VAR anger - Curtis Main could easily…
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Johnshaven remembers a century on from unveiling of Mearns village war memorial
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Craig Brett. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 17/03/2023
Flailing Dundee pub-goer caused glass shards to hit man's eye
Shotmakers like Jordan Spieth should still thrive with the MLR ball.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Six thoughts on the R&A and USGA finally reining…
Dundee's Luke McCowan. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Luke McCowan out to emulate Ayr raid as he admits Dee let themselves…
Steven Fletcher has backed Loick Ayina over the penalty call. Image: SNS Picture
Steven Fletcher backs Dundee United loan star Loick Ayina over controversial VAR call
2
St Johnstone's Drey Wright celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 with team-mate David Wotherspoon.
Scoring past Kilmarnock mate Sam Walker made Drey Wright's stunning St Johnstone goal even…
Perth Prison.
Jailed Fife sex fiend admits trying to wreck his own trial

Editor's Picks

Most Commented