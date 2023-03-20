Thailand’s parliament dissolved ahead of May general election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Thailand’s parliament dissolved ahead of May general election

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 9.18am
Thailand’s Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, who is seeking to be returned to office, has dissolved Parliament, setting the stage for a general election in May (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Thailand’s Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, who is seeking to be returned to office, has dissolved Parliament, setting the stage for a general election in May (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Thailand’s parliament was dissolved on Monday by a government decree, setting the stage for a May general election, which has the potential to reduce the military’s influence in politics.

The dissolution, just a few days before the end of the four-year term of the House of Representatives, was initiated by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who is seeking a fresh mandate in the vote provisionally set for May 7.

The election will pit the opposition Pheu Thai party, backed by billionaire populist Thaksin Shinawatra, against parties representing the conservative establishment, spearheaded by the military.

The leading Pheu Thai candidate is Mr Shinawatra’s daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is a strong favourite in opinion polls.

Thailand Politics
The leading candidate for the opposition Pheu Thai party is Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

If elected, she would be the third member of the Shinawatra family to be prime minister in the past two decades.

Her father held office in 2001-2006, and Mr Shinawatra’s sister, Yingluck, in 2011-2014. Both of them were toppled by military coups.

Mr Chan-ocha is a former general who led the 2014 coup and is facing a challenge not only from Pheu Thai but also from his longtime comrade-in-arms and deputy prime minister, Prawit Wongsuwan.

He was the declared candidate of a second military-backed party.

Mr Chan-ocha came to power again as head of a coalition government after the 2019 election.

More than 52 million of the country’s population of more than 66 million are eligible to vote across 400 constituencies.

Four hundred seats will be determined by first-past-the-post races in each constituency.

A separate party preference ballot will seat the other 100 members of the House of Representatives from national party lists.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
2
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
3
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson/Ian Millan
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
4
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth
5
Dundee's Cowgate Farmfoods store closed on Sunday. Image: Mark McDougall.
Dundee Farmfoods shelves emptied in two hours during huge closing day sale
6
EXCLUSIVE: Perth woman, 81, fights Turkish Government for land and property compensation, 50 years…
7
Elders Court, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man charged with two robberies and assault at Dundee multi
8
Deanestor managing director for Scotland, Ramsay McDonald.
Deanestor: Fife furniture specialist announces record £24m orders in six months
9
Hollie McIntosh
Angus teen praises transport safety plans after years of ‘terrifying’ travel
10
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks

More from The Courier

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer in the dugout at Firhill. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee and Gary Bowyer must keep fans onside - performance badly needed…
CR0041531.
The Monifieth High School enterpreneurs putting business lessons into practice
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham is dejected after missing a chance as his side were held by St Mirren. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United 100% justified in VAR anger - Curtis Main could easily…
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Johnshaven remembers a century on from unveiling of Mearns village war memorial
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Craig Brett. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 17/03/2023
Flailing Dundee pub-goer caused glass shards to hit man's eye
Shotmakers like Jordan Spieth should still thrive with the MLR ball.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Six thoughts on the R&A and USGA finally reining…
Dundee's Luke McCowan. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Luke McCowan out to emulate Ayr raid as he admits Dee let themselves…
Steven Fletcher has backed Loick Ayina over the penalty call. Image: SNS Picture
Steven Fletcher backs Dundee United loan star Loick Ayina over controversial VAR call
2
St Johnstone's Drey Wright celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 with team-mate David Wotherspoon.
Scoring past Kilmarnock mate Sam Walker made Drey Wright's stunning St Johnstone goal even…
Perth Prison.
Jailed Fife sex fiend admits trying to wreck his own trial

Editor's Picks

Most Commented