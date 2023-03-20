Israeli government pushes ahead with judicial plan despite outcry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Israeli government pushes ahead with judicial plan despite outcry

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 9.58am
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has said there is no such thing as a Palestinian people (Ronen Zvulun/Pool/AP)
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has said there is no such thing as a Palestinian people (Ronen Zvulun/Pool/AP)

A firebrand Israeli minister claimed there is “no such thing” as a Palestinian people as Israel’s new coalition government, its most hardline ever, ploughed ahead on Monday with part of its plan to overhaul the judiciary.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition said it is pushing a key part of the overhaul – which would give the coalition control over who becomes a justice or a judge – before parliament takes a month-long holiday break next week.

The development came a day after an Israeli and Palestinian delegation at a meeting in Egypt, mediated by Egyptian, Jordanian and US officials, pledged to take steps to lower tensions rocking the region ahead of a sensitive holiday season.

It reflected the limited influence the Biden administration appears to have over Israel’s new far-right government and raised questions about attempts to lower tensions, both inside Israel and with the Palestinians, ahead of a sensitive holiday season.

Israel Politics
Demonstrators block a road in Tel Aviv during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul Israel’s judicial system (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

As the negotiators were issuing a joint communique, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich delivered a speech in Paris, saying the notion of a Palestinian people is artificial.

“There is no such thing as a Palestinian nation. There is no Palestinian history. There is no Palestinian language,” he said in France late on Sunday. He spoke at a lectern draped with what appeared to be a map of Israel that included the occupied West Bank and parts of Jordan.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry called Mr Smotrich’s remarks “racist, fascist and extremist”.

Mr Smotrich is a far-right settler leader who opposes Palestinian statehood and has a history of offensive statements against the Palestinians.

Last month, he called for the Palestinian town of Hawara in the West Bank to be “erased” after radical Jewish settlers rampaged through the town in response to a gun attack that killed two Israelis. He later apologised after an international uproar.

During Sunday’s talks in Egypt, a Palestinian gunman carried out another shooting in Hawara, seriously wounding an Israeli man.

The new violence, along with Mr Smotrich’s comments, illustrated the tough challenges that lie ahead in soothing tensions after a year of deadly violence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

More than 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, and more than 40 Israelis or foreigners have been killed in Palestinian attacks during that time.

Sunday’s summit came ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins this week. The Jewish festival of Passover is set to take place in April, coinciding with Ramadan.

The forthcoming period is sensitive because large numbers of Jewish and Muslim faithful pour into Jerusalem’s Old City, the emotional heart of the conflict and a flashpoint for violence, increasing friction points.

Large numbers of Jews are also expected to visit a key Jerusalem holy site, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount — an act the Palestinians view as a provocation.

Clashes at the site in 2021 helped trigger an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.

The heightened tensions with the Palestinians coincide with mass demonstrations inside Israel against Mr Netanyahu’s plans to overhaul the judicial system.

Opponents of the measure have carried out disruptive protests, and the debate has embroiled the country’s military, where some reservists are refusing to show up for service. Mr Netanyahu has rejected a compromise by Israel’s figurehead president.

Biden Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then US Vice President Joe Biden at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2016 (Michel Euler/AP)

During his call with Mr Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden appealed for caution, the White House said, “as a friend of Israel in the hopes that there can be a compromise formula found”.

The president “underscored his belief that democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the US-Israel relationship,” the White House said, adding that “fundamental changes should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support”.

Mr Netanyahu’s government says the plan is meant to correct an imbalance that has given the courts too much power over the legislative process.

Critics say the overhaul would upset the country’s delicate system of checks and balances and push Israel towards authoritarianism. They also say Mr Netanyahu could find an escape route from his corruption trial through the overhaul.

The protests, along with the rising violence with the Palestinians, have posed a major challenge for the new government.

So far this year, 85 Palestinians have been killed, according to a tally by the Associated Press. Fourteen people in Israel, all but one of them civilians, have been killed in Palestinian attacks.

Israel says most of those killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting at the incursions and people not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Middle East war. The Palestinians seek those territories for their future independent state.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
2
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
3
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson/Ian Millan
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
4
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth
5
Dundee's Cowgate Farmfoods store closed on Sunday. Image: Mark McDougall.
Dundee Farmfoods shelves emptied in two hours during huge closing day sale
6
EXCLUSIVE: Perth woman, 81, fights Turkish Government for land and property compensation, 50 years…
7
Elders Court, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man charged with two robberies and assault at Dundee multi
8
Deanestor managing director for Scotland, Ramsay McDonald.
Deanestor: Fife furniture specialist announces record £24m orders in six months
9
Hollie McIntosh
Angus teen praises transport safety plans after years of ‘terrifying’ travel
10
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks

More from The Courier

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer in the dugout at Firhill. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee and Gary Bowyer must keep fans onside - performance badly needed…
CR0041531.
The Monifieth High School enterpreneurs putting business lessons into practice
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham is dejected after missing a chance as his side were held by St Mirren. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United 100% justified in VAR anger - Curtis Main could easily…
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Johnshaven remembers a century on from unveiling of Mearns village war memorial
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Craig Brett. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 17/03/2023
Flailing Dundee pub-goer caused glass shards to hit man's eye
Shotmakers like Jordan Spieth should still thrive with the MLR ball.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Six thoughts on the R&A and USGA finally reining…
Dundee's Luke McCowan. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Luke McCowan out to emulate Ayr raid as he admits Dee let themselves…
Steven Fletcher has backed Loick Ayina over the penalty call. Image: SNS Picture
Steven Fletcher backs Dundee United loan star Loick Ayina over controversial VAR call
2
St Johnstone's Drey Wright celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 with team-mate David Wotherspoon.
Scoring past Kilmarnock mate Sam Walker made Drey Wright's stunning St Johnstone goal even…
Perth Prison.
Jailed Fife sex fiend admits trying to wreck his own trial

Editor's Picks

Most Commented