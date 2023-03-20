Arrests as Kenya opposition leads anti-government protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arrests as Kenya opposition leads anti-government protests

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 10.38am
Hundreds of opposition supporters have taken to the streets of the Kenyan capital over the result of the last election and the rising cost of living (Ben Curtis/AP)
Hundreds of opposition supporters have taken to the streets of the Kenyan capital over the result of the last election and the rising cost of living (Ben Curtis/AP)

At least three Kenyan politicians and several demonstrators have been arrested during protests in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, organised by the opposition demanding the resignation of President William Ruto.

Hundreds of protesters spread across the city were unable to reach the designated meeting point in the central business district as police dispersed them with teargas throughout the morning.

The opposition called for protests against Mr Ruto, who they say was not validly elected in the August 2022 elections. They also blame his administration for the rising cost of living.

Kenya Opposition Protests
Protesters taunt police next to a barricade in the Kibera slum of Nairobi (Ben Curtis/AP)

Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei said those arrested in the protests will be released after paying cash bail.

He said that over the weekend police had denied the opposition permission to hold the protests and that any gatherings would be illegal.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga insisted on Sunday that protests would proceed as planned and demonstrators would march to State House, the official residence of the president.

He said Kenyan citizens have a constitutional right to demonstrate and the role of the police is to protect them after they issue a notification in advance.

Kenya Opposition Protests
A protester throws bottles towards police in Nairobi (Ben Curtis/AP)

Police were heavily deployed to State House, with motorists and pedestrians being stopped from accessing the road there.

Most shops in Nairobi’s central business district were closed on Monday as business owners feared looting.

Leaders who were arrested included senate minority leader Stewart Madzayo and members of parliament Opiyo Wandati and Amina Mnyazi.

Other politicians who had turned up at the designated meeting point in the city were dispersed by the police with teargas. They retreated to parliament buildings, where they announced that protests would continue through the afternoon.

Kenya’s opposition has in the past held violent demonstrations in which people have died.

