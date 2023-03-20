South African protesters call for president to resign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
South African protesters call for president to resign

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 11.46am
Economic Freedom Fighters members protest in Tsakane township, east of Johannesburg, calling for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign (Themba Hadebe/AP)
South African police are monitoring protests by the country’s leftist Economic Freedom Fighters party, which is demanding the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The party urged all South Africans to participate in a national shutdown but there was a limited response in most of the country’s major cities.

At least 87 people had been arrested for public violence and related offences by Monday, police said.

Police spokeswoman Athlenda Mathe said: “At least 24,300 tyres have been confiscated by law enforcement agencies. These were tyres that were strategically placed for acts of criminality.”

Some protest marches were noted in various areas including the Alexandra and Tembisa townships, east of Johannesburg.

Several roads leading to the centre of the eastern Kempton Park suburb were closed as protesters marched to voice their grievances.

South Africa Protest
Economic Freedom Fighters members protest in Tsakane township, east of Johannesburg (Themba Hadebe/AP)

Cedric Cele, who joined the EFF demonstration in Kempton Park, said: “All South Africans should be protesting with us right now because loadshedding (power cuts) is affecting all of us.

“The government must know that we are suffering, especially us who are running small businesses.”

A heavy police presence was also noted in the capital, Pretoria, where police have been deployed to monitor any potential violence and intimidation against people who are not participating in the protest.

The demonstration was meant to highlight South Africa’s power cuts which have seen households and businesses go without electricity for up to 12 hours daily.

Security forces were deployed to monitor the protests on Monday, with government officials describing them as part of the EFF’s “regime change agenda”.

The EFF is South Africa’s third largest political party by representatives in the National Assembly.

