We will see – Manchester United loanee Marcel Sabitzer unsure about the future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

We will see – Manchester United loanee Marcel Sabitzer unsure about the future

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 1.02pm
Marcel Sabitzer got his first Manchester United goal in Sunday’s win over Fulham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Marcel Sabitzer got his first Manchester United goal in Sunday’s win over Fulham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Marcel Sabitzer is making no predictions over his Manchester United future after getting his first goal for the club in their come-from-behind FA Cup quarter-final victory over Fulham.

The Cottagers’ second-half meltdown, in which referee Chris Kavanagh showed three red cards in 40 seconds to dismiss manager Marco Silva, Willian and goalscorer Aleksandr Mitrovic, was the story of United’s 3-1 win, meaning Sabitzer’s first Old Trafford strike was slightly lost in the furore.

But it was Sabitzer who gave United the lead, flicking home a low Luke Shaw cross from close range, only two minutes after Bruno Fernandes had levelled from the penalty spot, with Fernandes’ stoppage-time strike merely adding gloss against Fulham’s nine men.

Manchester United v Fulham – Emirates FA Cup – Quarter Final – Old Trafford
Marcel Sabitzer turned Luke Shaw’s low cross in from close range (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It’s massive, a big win,” on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Sabitzer said. “We’re very happy, but it was a hard game. Fulham are a tough opponent, good team, good players. We are very happy with the result.

“I was just hoping Luke (Shaw) would play me this ball. I tried to hit it with my left one, and I am very proud and a happy moment.”

The 29-year-old Austrian joined United on loan from Bayern late on deadline day as Erik ten Hag sought cover for the injured Christian Eriksen.

Sunday was his ninth United appearance in all competitions, and he has already collected a Carabao Cup winners’ medal.

Asked about his future beyond this season, Sabitzer said: “I had to make a quick decision (to join) in January. I was focused on this, it was clear it is just a loan until the summer.

“I take every game as it comes, I am very happy to be here. I will give 100 per cent. Whatever happens in the summer, we will see…

“I can play all over midfield, I think. I like to do the dirty work. I like to run, to go forward, box-to-box movements. A lot of transitions and high-intensity games are what I am having here.

“I am very happy to be part of this team, this amazing club, and I feel very welcomed. I am very happy at the moment.”

United will face Brighton in the last four with the prospect of a Manchester derby looming after City were drawn against Championship Sheffield United in the other semi-final.

It keeps them competing on four fronts, something that has created a relentless run of fixtures but one that Ten Hag feels is benefitting his players.

Manchester United v Fulham – Emirates FA Cup – Quarter Final – Old Trafford
Erik ten Hag said the prospect of competing for trophies is giving United energy during a relentless run (Martin Rickett/PA)

“One thing is important – don’t think too far ahead,” the Dutchman said. “Go from game to game, but I think we had a really massive run from Christmas on, 25 games or so. I think two defeats, (four) draws and a lot of wins.

“We see the progress in the team, but this team has a strong character, strong belief, strong determination to win games. (Sunday) was an example of it. When you have a difficult period in a game, stay in a game and turn the game.

“I think we are in the position we want to be in. We battle for it, we deserve it, but trophies are won in the end of the season and we are in the position to win trophies, but we have to fight for it.

“We need the whole squad because we already played from Christmas on every three or four days and that will continue. That is what we love, it will give us energy when we can compete for trophies.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
2
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
3
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
4
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth
5
Dundee's Cowgate Farmfoods store closed on Sunday. Image: Mark McDougall.
Dundee Farmfoods shelves emptied in two hours during huge closing day sale
6
EXCLUSIVE: Perth woman, 81, fights Turkish Government for land and property compensation, 50 years…
7
Elders Court, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man charged with two robberies and assault at Dundee multi
8
Deanestor managing director for Scotland, Ramsay McDonald.
Deanestor: Fife furniture specialist announces record £24m orders in six months
9
Hollie McIntosh
Angus teen praises transport safety plans after years of ‘terrifying’ travel
10
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car crashed into the co-op store in Aberfeldy Picture shows; A car which crashed into the Aberfeldy Co-op store.. Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Milu Princes Date; 20/03/2023
Aberfeldy Co-op closed after car crashes through shopfront
Stolen Ford car, Fife
Hunt for car stolen from Windygates, Fife, during early hours
Missing fife teenager
Search for family of Dundee man, 53, found dead in North Yorkshire
North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has raised concerns about the superhead proposals for Waid Academy. Image: Fraser Bremner
Superhead proposal for scandal-hit Waid Academy and East Neuk primary school is 'step too…
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
Craig Williams, 29, was last seen on Monday morning. Image: Police Scotland.
Kelty man, 29, reported missing after walking towards Lochore Meadows
group of young people holding soft drinks to the camera in front of a bright blue sky.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I'm a drinker - but maybe these sober young things have the…
Craig Slater is captain of Forfar and first team coach at Motherwell Women. Image: SNS and Motherwell FC
Forfar captain Craig Slater firing ambitious Angus side to glory as he grows the…
Soprano Zoe Drummond.
REVIEW: Delightful surprises from Dundee Choral Union at the Caird
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented