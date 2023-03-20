Putin sticks to protocol during Chinese leader’s visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Putin sticks to protocol during Chinese leader’s visit

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 1.54pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin stuck to protocol and did not meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the airport when he arrived in Moscow (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin stuck to protocol and did not meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the airport when he arrived in Moscow (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP)

President Vladimir Putin was not waiting at the end of the red carpet to greet Chinese leader Xi Jinping when he arrived in Russia for a high-profile visit on Monday, but it was not a snub.

Russia’s standard protocol for visiting dignitaries calls for them to be welcomed at the airport by a lower-ranking Cabinet official.

Many observers argue that the fighting in Ukraine has made Russia increasingly dependent on China for support as the country becomes isolated from the West.

But Mr Putin did not deviate from the script, and the start of Mr Xi’s trip was like that of any visiting leader.

In this grab taken from video provided by RU-24, China's President Xi Jinping stands, during an official welcome ceremony upon his arrival at the Vnukovo-2 government airport outside Moscow
China’s President Xi Jinping receives an official welcome on his arrival at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport (RU-24/AP)

The Russian president sent Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko to the capital’s Vnukovo airport to meet Mr Xi after he stepped off his Boeing 747.

Mr Putin, meanwhile, was far away in central Moscow, busy with other commitments before his high-stakes dinner with the Chinese leader in the evening.

He began his day by making an appearance at a meeting of the Interior Ministry’s top officials, and also addressed a parliamentary conference involving politicians from African nations.

At the airport, Mr Xi listened as a Russian military band played the national anthems of China and Russia. He then walked past a line of honorary guards accompanied by Mr Chernyshenko.

While Mr Putin did not break protocol and pamper Mr Xi with a surprise appearance at the airport, the Russian leader showered his Chinese guest with praise in an article published in China’s top People’s Daily newspaper.

He described Mr Xi’s visit as a “landmark event”, saying it offers a “great opportunity for me to meet with my good old friend with whom we enjoy the warmest relationship”.

He also wrote in detail about their first meeting in 2010, adding that he and Mr Xi have met about 40 times and citing a line from Chinese philosopher Confucius: ”Is it not a joy to have friends coming from afar!”

Russia China
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s motorcade leaves Vnukovo airport outside Moscow (AP)

Mr Xi’s visit offers an important political boost to Mr Putin just days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader on charges of alleged involvement in abductions of thousands of children from Ukraine.

Moscow, which does not recognise the court’s jurisdiction, dismissed the move as “legally null and void” but it further ramped up the pressure on the Russian leader.

After Monday’s private dinner, Mr Putin and Mr Xi will hold official talks on Tuesday that will also be attended by top officials from both countries. They are expected to issue conclusive statements after the negotiations.

Analysts say that Western sanctions have made Russia increasingly reliant on China.

“This relationship is increasingly asymmetrical — China has much more leverage,” said Alexander Gabuev, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment who has long studied Russia-China ties.

He noted that Mr Xi could be expected to maintain strong support for Mr Putin amid mounting Western pressure.

“The reality is that China sees absolutely no upsides in dumping Vladimir Putin, because there will be no incentives or no points earned in the relationship with the US,” he said.

A TV screen displays Chinese President Xi Jinping attending an official welcome ceremony upon his arrival at the Vnukovo-2 government airport outside Moscow, in a cafe in St Petersburg, Russia
A TV screen in a cafe in St Petersburg,shows Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival in Russia (AP)

While most observers say that Beijing will be unlikely to offer Moscow military assistance as the US and other Western allies fear, the alliance with Beijing would allow the Russian leader to pursue his course in Ukraine.

“This helps Russia stay defiant against Western sanctions,” tweeted Chris Weafer, chief executive and Russian economy analyst at the consulting firm Macro-Advisory.

“So long as Russia can trade with China, and other Asian states, it is no danger of running out of money or being forced to concede on the battlefield.”

