Radio Aryan host on trial over ‘racist and antisemitic’ podcasts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Radio Aryan host on trial over ‘racist and antisemitic’ podcasts

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 2.50pm Updated: March 20 2023, 4.58pm
James Allchurch is accused of distributing audio material to stir up racial hatred (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
James Allchurch is accused of distributing audio material to stir up racial hatred (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

A man described as a supporter of Adolf Hitler and accused of stirring up racial hatred through a “highly racist and antisemitic” podcast station called Radio Aryan has gone on trial.

James Allchurch, 51, from Church House, Gelli, Pembrokeshire, is charged with 15 counts of distributing audio material to stir up racial hatred over a two-year period.

His trial began in July last year but had to be adjourned due to barristers’ strikes. A new jury was selected at Swansea Crown Court on Monday.

Swansea Crown Court
Swansea Crown Court (Tim Ireland/PA)

On the first day of the trial, the jury heard how each charge related to a separate audio file uploaded between May 17 2019 and March 18 2021 to a public website called Radio Aryan, which was later renamed Radio Albion.

Jonathan Rees KC, prosecuting, said the content of the episodes was “highly racist and antisemitic”, and “white supremacist in nature”.

He said Allchurch can be heard being “threatening, abusive and insulting” about ethnic minorities, and perpetuating the idea that black and white people in Britain are engaged in a race war.

Mr Rees described the defendant as “a supporter of Adolf Hitler” who can be heard in an episode entitled Stand Up For Your Country, which was played to the jury, praising the propaganda films created by the Third Reich and the Nazis’ research on racial science.

Often uploaded along with inflammatory cartoons, the recordings had titles such as Rivers Of Blood, Banned In The UK, the Leftist Supremacist Mindset, and the Usual Suspects.

Throughout the episodes Allchurch is heard referring to ethnic minorities using racial slurs.

It is the prosecution’s case that Allchurch was the owner of the website, the main host and was responsible for distributing the audio recordings, despite often being joined by co-hosts and guests such as National Action co-founder Alex Davies.

Davies, 27, from Swansea, was jailed in June last year for eight and a half-years for being a member of the banned far-right organisation.

Alex Davies
Alex Davies (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Other guests included Laurence Nunn, also known as Max Musson, and American neo-Nazi Daniel Kenneth Jeffries, who went by the nickname Grandpa Lampshade – “a joke” about the skin of Jewish people being made into lampshades, Allchurch claimed.

The court heard that Allchurch went by the alias Sven Longshanks, a reference to King Edward I, who was also known as Edward Longshanks and was responsible for expelling Jews from England in 1290.

Allchurch and his guests referred at times to well-known far-right organiser, and anti-Islam activist, Tommy Robinson, who founded the English Defence League (EDL), as “too moderate”.

Mr Rees said: “The prosecution say that this defendant was responsible for the creation of a number of audio files containing commentary of a highly racist and antisemitic nature which were then uploaded to a website that was open to the public.

“Despite the change in name from Radio Aryan to Radio Albion, the virulently racist content of the website remained unchanged.

“In his own words, the defendant is an avowed racist and considers himself to be a National Socialist.

“The very purpose of Radio Aryan was to spread his propaganda about racial conflict.”

Tommy Robinson
Tommy Robinson (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Allchurch was arrested by police at his home on December 17 2019 and interviewed.

Mr Rees said he told investigators that “he was building up a community of ‘positive-minded individuals’”.

“He claimed that what he did on Radio Aryan actually stopped people getting involved in extremism,” Mr Rees added.

Allchurch is said to have pre-recorded each podcast episode from his house in Wales and claimed each show attracted about 4,000 listeners.

More than nine hours of podcast episodes are to be played to the jury, made up of six men and six women.

Themes in a number of episodes include negative stereotypes of black and Asian people, and the idea that “non-white” people are responsible for all the crime, violence and sexual violence in the UK.

There are also discussions about so-called replacement theory, with Allchurch propagating the idea of segregating people by their ethnicity as well as using violence to “protect white people” and fight against “the invasion”, the prosecutor said.

In Rivers of Blood, which jurors also listened to, Allchurch was heard defending former MP Enoch Powell’s anti-immigration speech delivered in 1968, claiming “everything he said has come true” and that areas of the UK have become “overthrown” by minorities.

During his tirade, Allchurch said: “It’s an invasion. This is what ethnic-cleansing looks like. It’s a genocide and it’s being done against white people, not blacks.”

One of the charges relates to an episode entitled May Refuses To Step Down, which was a discussion about Brexit negotiations during which Allchurch introduced a song he said was “one of his favourite tracks”.

The lyrics – deemed to be “threatening” by counter-terror investigators – include overt references to hanging black and Jewish people, and claim society was better 200 years ago when black people were enslaved, and 80 years ago when Hitler was persecuting Jews in Europe.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
2
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole
3
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
4
Perth ScotRail trains
Railway line between Dundee and Perth reopens after lorry crash
5
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
6
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
7
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
8
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
9
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks
10
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car crashed into the co-op store in Aberfeldy Picture shows; A car which crashed into the Aberfeldy Co-op store.. Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Milu Princes Date; 20/03/2023
Aberfeldy Co-op closed after car crashes through shopfront
Stolen Ford car, Fife
Hunt for car stolen from Windygates, Fife, during early hours
Missing fife teenager
Search for family of Dundee man, 53, found dead in North Yorkshire
North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has raised concerns about the superhead proposals for Waid Academy. Image: Fraser Bremner
Superhead proposal for scandal-hit Waid Academy and East Neuk primary school is 'step too…
Craig Williams, 29, was last seen on Monday morning. Image: Police Scotland.
Kelty man, 29, reported missing after walking towards Lochore Meadows
group of young people holding soft drinks to the camera in front of a bright blue sky.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I'm a drinker - but maybe these sober young things have the…
Craig Slater is captain of Forfar and first team coach at Motherwell Women. Image: SNS and Motherwell FC
Forfar captain Craig Slater firing ambitious Angus side to glory as he grows the…
Soprano Zoe Drummond.
REVIEW: Delightful surprises from Dundee Choral Union at the Caird
Rachael-Rose McLaren and Gray O'Brien in Educating Rita.
REVIEW: Educating Rita a smash-hit start to Perth Theatre's season
Jim Tosh, right, and the Hawthorn Dance Band.
Jim Tosh of Blairgowrie: Legendary dance band leader dies aged 95

Editor's Picks

Most Commented