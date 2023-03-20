Katie Taylor says Chantelle Cameron showdown the biggest test of her career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Katie Taylor says Chantelle Cameron showdown the biggest test of her career

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 4.46pm
Katie Taylor, left, and Chantelle Cameron will put their unbeaten records on the line in Dublin (Damien Eagers/PA)
Katie Taylor, left, and Chantelle Cameron will put their unbeaten records on the line in Dublin (Damien Eagers/PA)

Katie Taylor says her next fight against world light-welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron on May 20 is the biggest challenge of her stellar career.

Ireland’s Taylor, 36, will bid to remain unbeaten and become a two-weight undisputed world champion in her first professional fight in her home country at the 3Arena in Dublin.

The undisputed world lightweight champion won a landmark points decision in May against previously unbeaten Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano in the first women’s fight to top the bill at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

When asked if it will be the biggest test of her career, Taylor said: “Absolutely. It’s incredible that after 22 fights I’m finally making my home-coming fight.

“Big-time boxing is coming back to Ireland and not with just an ordinary fight, it’s two undisputed champions going head-to-head.”

Taylor challenged Northampton’s unbeaten Cameron via social media earlier this month after Serrano had pulled out of their scheduled rematch due to injury.

“This is one of the most exciting fights out there right now,” Taylor said. “Once I heard Serrano was out, Chantelle was the obvious choice.”

Katie Taylor, left, defeated Amanda Serrano in their historic fight at Madison Square Garden last summer
Katie Taylor, left, defeated Amanda Serrano in their historic fight at Madison Square Garden last summer (Adam Davy/PA)

Cameron has won all 17 of her professional fights and promoter Eddie Hearn has noted it will be the first time that two undefeated and undisputed reigning world champions have faced each other in the sport.

Taylor said “I think this could be another fight of the year contender, but ultimately I do have more experience in the bigger fights.

“I’ve fought the better opponents and I’m going to be mentally, physically and spiritually more prepared than ever.

“I do expect a tough fight obviously, but please God I’ll be going home a two-weight undisputed champion.

“She has a spotless career, undisputed champion and she has the style to make this another epic.”

Cameron won a unanimous points decision against American Jessica McCaskill in Abu Dhabi in November to become the UK’s first undisputed female champion.

Cameron said: “I’ve got to say, all thanks to Katie because women’s boxing is flying and if it wasn’t for Katie and (American three-weight world champion) Claressa (Shields), none of us women would be here.

“There’s a lot of respect there. But this is my career and my legacy and I’m coming to win.

“Katie is pound-for-pound the best women’s boxer there is and if I can win I can walk away from boxing one day and think ‘I took out the best there is’.”

Promoter Hearn added: “Two undefeated fighters, two reigning undisputed champions, the first time in boxing that two reigning undisputed champions have faced off against each other.

“It will be an incredible night, not just for Irish sport, but all sport around the world.”

