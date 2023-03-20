Man accused of gunpoint robbery plot ‘did not know who Amir Khan was’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man accused of gunpoint robbery plot ‘did not know who Amir Khan was’

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 5.23pm
Amir Khan outside Snaresbrook Crown Court (Jeff Moore/PA)
Amir Khan outside Snaresbrook Crown Court (Jeff Moore/PA)

A man accused of acting as a spotter in the gunpoint robbery of Amir Khan has told a jury he did not know who the former world boxing champion was.

The 2004 Olympic silver medallist, 36, was targeted as he and his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, 31, left the Sahara Grill restaurant in Leyton, east London, on April 18 last year.

Khan was forced to hand over his £70,000 bespoke rose gold diamond-encrusted Franck Muller watch by gunman Dante Campbell, 20, Snaresbrook Crown Court has heard.

Franck Muller watch
The custom-made Franck Muller watch (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Campbell and Ahmed Bana, 25, who drove the robbers to and from the scene in a silver Mercedes coupe, have admitted their roles in the plot.

Two other men – 24-year-old Ismail Mohamed and 25-year-old Nurul Amin – are on trial accused of acting as “spotters” with Hamza Kulane, who is not on trial.

The three are said to have dined in the restaurant to keep track of Mr Khan’s movements and relay them by phone to Bana.

Mohamed, from Edmonton, and Amin, from Harringay, both in north London, deny conspiracy to rob.

Amin chose not to give evidence, while Mohamed told jurors on Monday he had not heard of Khan before accompanying his friends to the restaurant to break their Ramadan fast.

“I didn’t know who Amir Khan was,” he said.

“He was taking pictures with fans. Hamza pointed him out and said, ‘That’s Amir Khan, the boxer’.”

Amir Khan v Kell Brook
Amir Khan (right) fighting Kell Brook last year (Nick Potts/PA)

Mohamed said he then told Bana about the sportsman’s presence during a phone call.

“I said, ‘Guess who’s in the restaurant Sahara Grill with us? Amir Khan, the boxer.

“Ahmed said, ‘No way, what’s he doing there?’ I said, ‘He’s probably breaking fast’.”

Mohamed said Bana arranged with him to come to meet the group to buy cannabis.

The robbery, which lasted just seconds, was captured on CCTV which has been played to the jury.

Khan, who was a unified world champion at light-welterweight, said he looked into the handgun’s barrel when the robber pointed it weapon in his face and told him: “Take off the watch.”

Campbell, from Hornsey, and Bana, from Tottenham, both in north London, have admitted conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

The trial continues.

