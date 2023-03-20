Body of missing rugby player Bryn Hargreaves found after he went missing in US

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The body of former rugby league player Bryn Hargreaves has been found more than a year after he vanished in the US, his family have confirmed.

The 37-year-old former Wigan player moved to the States about 10 years ago and he was reported missing in January last year after he did not turn up for work.

A major police search in West Virginia drew a blank and in June 2022 his family revealed they had hired a private investigator to find him because “the police over there aren’t doing anything”.

Wigan Warriors are saddened to learn of the passing of former player, Bryn Hargreaves. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.#WWRL pic.twitter.com/ixzrAHD2dR — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) March 20, 2023

In a Facebook post on Sunday his older brother Gareth Hargreaves revealed his body had been found.

Gareth Hargreaves wrote: “With incredible sadness I can confirm after 14 months we have finally found Bryn.

He added that “we still do not know the cause of death or what actually happened” on January 3 2022, when he vanished from his home near Morgantown in West Virginia.

“We would appreciate a little space and will keep you updated when we have any further information,” he added.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are providing support to the family of a British national who died in the US and are in contact with the local authorities.”

We are extremely saddened to learn the body of former player Bryn Hargreaves has been found. Our thoughts and condolences are with Bryn's family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/nujp1Qf6R9 — Bradford Bulls (@OfficialBullsRL) March 20, 2023

Hargreaves played in Super League for Wigan, St Helens and Bradford before moving to the States to work in the oil and gas industry.

His former clubs led tributes to him on social media, with Wigan Warriors saying the club was “saddened to learn of the passing of former player, Bryn Hargreaves”.

In a post on its social media accounts, Warriors added: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Bradford Bulls wrote: “We are extremely saddened to learn the body of former player Bryn Hargreaves has been found.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Bryn’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Bryn Hargreaves with St Helens (Dave Thompson/PA)

Hargreaves played for Wigan before joining St Helens and he was in the team that won the 2008 Challenge Cup at Wembley.

He later joined Bradford but quit the game at the age of 26 when the Bulls went bust, and he moved to the US.

His family set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a private detective, and his mother Maria and younger brother David went to the States in 2022 to help search for him.

The PA news agency has contacted Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office for comment.