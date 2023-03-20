England football fans’ friendly with Italy cancelled amid security concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

England football fans’ friendly with Italy cancelled amid security concerns

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 5.41pm Updated: March 20 2023, 7.11pm
(PA)
(PA)

A friendly game between England and Italy supporters in Naples has been cancelled amid security concerns.

England men’s supporters’ team boss Garford Beck said he received a “very sinister and threatening” email purporting to be from “Napoli ultras” on Sunday.

It claimed “we will be there, 60 ultra to get you” if they went ahead with their friendly game with their Italian counterparts on Thursday afternoon.

Reece Newcombe death
England fans in the stands ahead of the match between England and Senegal at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Qatar (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Italian Football Federation has now informed Mr Beck the game has been cancelled after representations were made with them by the English Football Association.

England play Italy in Naples on Thursday evening as they begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

There were clashes between Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt fans before and after their Champions League tie last week, but England boss Gareth Southgate said on Thursday he has no safety concerns.

Mr Beck, speaking after the cancellation, told the PA news agency: “I think the Italian FA were left with little choice.

“Safety has to be our priority and we would have been an easy target for these people.

“They normally come tooled up to the hilt so it could have been a very nasty situation had I not opened that email.”

Mr Beck said the England fans played their Italian counterparts in Milan last year and they hoped this week’s meeting would be a chance to catch up.

He said: “There’s been no hint of anything until I opened that email.”

Mr Beck added: “We’re the one group of England fans that requires zero policing or stewarding.

“We’re just out there to get together with whoever it is we’re playing, have a game of football, have a few beers and go off to the match, it’s nothing more than that really.”

Around 2,500 Three Lions fans who secured tickets via the England Supporters’ Travel Club are expected in Naples for Thursday’s Euro 2024 fixture.

Southgate told reporters last week: “In the end, it’s for the Italian FA to decide where they play their games.

“Clearly, our organisation will always try to make the travelling experience as smooth as possible for our fans and that’s important.”

The FA, in guidance to ticket holders, said: “To assist with the safety and security of all England travelling supporters the Italian Police have requested and are strongly advising, that England supporters use locally organised coach transport to travel to the stadium.”

The coaches, which will begin to depart for the stadium from 4pm on Thursday from Naples Maritime Station, will be free of charge to all England Supporters Travel Club members with tickets.

The guidance adds: “We have also requested that the same service be provided for supporters after the game to take them back into the city, or a convenient destination, should it be required.

“This is, currently, still to be confirmed by our hosts. We hope to inform supporters regarding this service in advance of match day.”

Identity checks by the Italian police and FA staff will take place for ticket holders.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
2
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole
3
3
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
4
Perth ScotRail trains
Railway line between Dundee and Perth reopens after lorry crash
5
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
6
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
7
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
8
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
9
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks
10
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth

More from The Courier

Calls for clarity over what went 'so terribly wrong' with dualling of A9
Ryan Edwards has been backed by Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards labelled a 'terrific defender' as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praises recalled…
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson limped off at Partick Thistle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee injuries mount with SEVEN first-teamers set to miss crunch Ayr clash plus doubts…
Nicky Clark is out for the season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark out for 12 weeks but WILL be back for…
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Delays to trains heading to Dundee due to signalling fault in Fife
Steve Barron - Scottish Farmer Image: Food Standards Scotland (YouTube)
Farmers warn of lead poisoning danger
Emergency services on Marlee Court n Monday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man dies suddenly in Broughty Ferry house
(PA)
Monday court round-up — Two-time dealer and pervert's bid to pervert justice
Dundee's Minnie the Minks statue wearing a Covid mask.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Covid left its mark on Dundee - be thankful we are here…
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Police probe break-in at Dundee school

Editor's Picks

Most Commented