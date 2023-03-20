Ali Price vows to bounce back strongly following Scotland ‘frustration’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ali Price vows to bounce back strongly following Scotland ‘frustration’

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 6.05pm
Ali Price played a bit-part role in the Six Nations (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ali Price played a bit-part role in the Six Nations (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ali Price has vowed to bounce back strongly from the “frustration” of losing his status as a first choice for Scotland.

The 29-year-old scrum-half was a mainstay of Gregor Townsend’s team until being dropped from the 23-man squad for the opening two Six Nations matches against England and Wales last month.

After a positive response to what was a hammer blow for Price – with London Irish’s Ben White seizing the number nine jersey throughout the championship – the Glasgow man was restored to the replacements’ bench for the closing three matches against France, Ireland and Italy.

Ali Price in action for Scotland
Ali Price was restored to the replacements’ bench for the closing three matches (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

“I’m not going to give up, put it that way,” he said, when asked about losing his place. “We all want to be starting, we all want to have a big impact within this team.

“It’s been frustrating but I think personally, I’ve been pleased with how I’ve reacted and dealt with it. It’s never easy but all I can do is work hard.

“I’d like to think my response to it has been positive. I’m doing all I can. But on the flip side, Ben has come in and had a brilliant tournament. He’s played incredibly well and that’s credit to him.

“If you’ve got depth and competition like that, it can only be good.

“We’re all well aware that if you don’t perform you’ll be out the side because there are other guys playing well and pushing to play.

“It’s frustrating but I believe I’ve responded positively and I’ll take my opportunity if it comes again.”

Price has also lost his status as first-choice scrum-half at Glasgow this season to George Horne, who was also involved in the Scotland squad for the Six Nations.

Having won his 50th cap a year ago, Price was rocked when he found out he was not in the squad for Twickenham.

“It was incredibly disappointing not to be involved in the England game for the first time probably since I broke into the team,” he said.

“It hurt. But at the same time my performances probably hadn’t been where I’d want them to be and I hadn’t played as many minutes as I’d have wanted.

“I wasn’t showing a true reflection of myself. Gregor spoke to me during the week building up to England and said he just wanted me to enjoy playing and get back to the best version of myself because when I’m that, I know I can compete for a starting spot.

“Personally I’m very happy with how I’ve responded to that because I could have been like ‘I disagree, this is terrible’ and all the rest of it, but you’ve got to recognise when you’re not at your best and sort yourself out. I’d like to think I’m on the road to that.”

Price is philosophical about the situation but has resolved to fight his way back to prominence.

“My situation mixed with the fact Ben’s been playing well and the team’s been playing well round him, I can’t be annoyed about it,” he said.

Ben White in action for Scotland
London Irish’s Ben White seized the number nine jersey throughout the championship (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I know what I’m capable of and I know where I want to get to. It’s not going to be a straight road where everything’s just going to fall into place for me.

“I’ve had this before in my career where maybe I’ve gone off the boil and things haven’t quite worked out how I’d like. That’s sport, that’s life.

“You’ve never cracked rugby. It will always bring you back down to earth and it’s about how you respond. I’m happy with where I’m at and how I responded to the disappointment in the rest of the tournament.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
2
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole
3
3
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
4
Perth ScotRail trains
Railway line between Dundee and Perth reopens after lorry crash
5
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
6
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
7
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
8
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
9
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks
10
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth

More from The Courier

Calls for clarity over what went 'so terribly wrong' with dualling of A9
Ryan Edwards has been backed by Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards labelled a 'terrific defender' as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praises recalled…
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson limped off at Partick Thistle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee injuries mount with SEVEN first-teamers set to miss crunch Ayr clash plus doubts…
Nicky Clark is out for the season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark out for 12 weeks but WILL be back for…
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Delays to trains heading to Dundee due to signalling fault in Fife
Steve Barron - Scottish Farmer Image: Food Standards Scotland (YouTube)
Farmers warn of lead poisoning danger
Emergency services on Marlee Court n Monday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man dies suddenly in Broughty Ferry house
Ali Price played a bit-part role in the Six Nations (Jane Barlow/PA)
Monday court round-up — Two-time dealer and pervert's bid to pervert justice
Dundee's Minnie the Minks statue wearing a Covid mask.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Covid left its mark on Dundee - be thankful we are here…
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Police probe break-in at Dundee school

Editor's Picks

Most Commented