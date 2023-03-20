Tim Ream eyes another World Cup after fulfilling a childhood dream in Qatar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Tim Ream eyes another World Cup after fulfilling a childhood dream in Qatar

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 6.07pm
Tim Ream revealed how living out a childhood dream at the age of 35 has left him with a hunger to play in the next World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tim Ream revealed how living out a childhood dream at the age of 35 has left him with a hunger to play in the next World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

Fulham’s United States defender Tim Ream has revealed how living out a childhood dream at the Qatar World Cup at the age of 35 has given him the hunger to play in the 2026 tournament on home soil.

Ream played all four of the USA’s matches in Qatar, having been selected for the tournament following a 14-month exile from the national side.

Despite making his USA debut in November 2010, Ream had to wait more than a decade for his World Cup chance, missing out on the squad in 2014 before the team failed to qualify four years later.

Ream played in his first World Cup in November in Qatar
Ream played in his first World Cup in Qatar (Nick Potts/PA)

He admits his call-up took him aback, having last played for his country against El Salvador in September 2021, but is now determined to do all he can to experience another one, with the 2026 tournament taking place in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

“When (then-manager Gregg Berhalter) called saying they wanted to bring me in, I was a bit hesitant because I hadn’t been involved for so long,” Ream told the PA news agency.

“But once I wrapped my head around what it was and the fact that I’ve wanted to go to one since I was a little kid, it was amazing. It’s cool (to experience a first World Cup at 35).

“It’s neat, because my kids get to go out – they came and watched the group games. So to have that and to have them understand I think makes it more special.

“I think when you’re younger you think ‘I have another one, in four years there’s going to be another one and I’ll make that one’.

“All of a sudden your career is at the tail end and you don’t know that there’s going to be another one.

“It makes me feel proud that I got there, but it also gives me a hunger and a desire to get to another one.

“People say, ‘You’re 35’, and yeah, I am, but I think if you set some lofty goals for yourself, you can push through things.

“It gives me a little bit more desire and hunger to make it through and play in another one.”

Ream went to the World Cup alongside Fulham teammate Antonee Robinson
Ream went to the World Cup alongside Fulham team-mate Antonee Robinson (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ream has established himself as a mainstay of the Fulham side under Marco Silva, helping the team defy expectations to sit comfortably in mid-table, well clear of the relegation battle.

Consecutive Premier League defeats have dented hopes of an unlikely European push and their FA Cup hopes ended in a bad-tempered defeat at Manchester United on Sunday, but Ream has made a point of not looking too far ahead.

“Something I’ve been intentional about is to not look too far ahead,” he said.

“I got into this bad habit of wondering what’s coming next and I realised I was missing out on what was happening right in front of me.

Ream has taken the armband for the majority of Fulham's current season
Ream has captained Fulham for much of this season (John Walton/PA)

“So for me, it’s less about the cliche of taking it one day at a time, at the end of the day you don’t know when this game, this career, is going to be done.

“It could be taken pretty quick, so I’m not worried about what comes and what a potential seventh-placed finish could bring us next year.

“I’m just focusing on my performance, the team doing well, and at the end of it we’ll see what happens.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
2
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole
3
3
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
4
Perth ScotRail trains
Railway line between Dundee and Perth reopens after lorry crash
5
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
6
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
7
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
8
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
9
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks
10
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth

More from The Courier

Calls for clarity over what went 'so terribly wrong' with dualling of A9
Ryan Edwards has been backed by Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards labelled a 'terrific defender' as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praises recalled…
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson limped off at Partick Thistle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee injuries mount with SEVEN first-teamers set to miss crunch Ayr clash plus doubts…
Nicky Clark is out for the season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark out for 12 weeks but WILL be back for…
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Delays to trains heading to Dundee due to signalling fault in Fife
Steve Barron - Scottish Farmer Image: Food Standards Scotland (YouTube)
Farmers warn of lead poisoning danger
Emergency services on Marlee Court n Monday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man dies suddenly in Broughty Ferry house
Tim Ream revealed how living out a childhood dream at the age of 35 has left him with a hunger to play in the next World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Monday court round-up — Two-time dealer and pervert's bid to pervert justice
Dundee's Minnie the Minks statue wearing a Covid mask.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Covid left its mark on Dundee - be thankful we are here…
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Police probe break-in at Dundee school

Editor's Picks

Most Commented