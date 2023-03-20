French government survives first no-confidence vote in pensions bill row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

French government survives first no-confidence vote in pensions bill row

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 6.19pm
People protest against the retirement bill in Paris on Monday (Lewis Joly/AP)
People protest against the retirement bill in Paris on Monday (Lewis Joly/AP)

The French government has survived a no-confidence vote in the lower chamber of parliament and is expected to survive a second one, after its push last week to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The no-confidence motion filed by a small centrist group and supported by a coalition from the left received 278 votes on Monday, falling short of the 287 needed to pass.

Another motion at the initiative of the far-right is expected to get less support from other groups’ MPs.

The no-confidence motions were filed by MPs furious that President Emmanuel Macron ordered the use of special constitutional powers to force through an unpopular bill raising the retirement age without giving them a vote.

The Senate, dominated by conservatives who back the retirement plan, approved the legislation last week.

The no-confidence motions each need the backing of 287 MPs, or half the seats in the National Assembly, to pass.

France Pensions
Rubbish piles up on a street in Paris (Thomas Padilla/AP)

Both initiatives appeared unlikely to succeed, since Mr Macron’s centrist alliance has more seats than any other group in the lower chamber.

The head of The Republicans, Olivier Marleix, said his group would not vote in favour of the motions.

“We acknowledge the need for a reform to save our pension system and defend pensioners’ purchasing power,” he said during the debate on Monday.

A minority of conservative MPs could stray from the party line, but it remains to be seen whether they are willing to bring down Mr Macron’s government.

The climate of protest the pension reforms has sparked in parliament and on the streets means the outcome of voting in the National Assembly is not guaranteed. No such motion has succeeded since 1962.

Centrist MP Charles de Courson, who with his group introduced the motion supported by the left, deplored the government’s decision to use a special constitutional power to skirt a vote on the pension bill last week.

France Pensions
Far-left MPs protest at the National Assembly (Lewis Joly/AP)

“How can we accept such contempt for parliament? How can we accept such conditions to examine a text which will have lasting effects on the lives of millions of our fellow citizens?” he said.

Hard-left MP Mathilde Panot told the government that “the people are looking at you like we look at someone who betrayed, with a mix of anger and disgust”.

Laure Lavalette, of the far-right National Rally party, said “no matter what the outcome is, you have failed to convince the French”.

The tensions in the political arena have been echoed on the streets, marked by intermittent protests and strikes in various sectors, from transport to energy and sanitation workers.

Rubbish in Paris is piling ever higher and reeking of rotting food on the 15th day of a strike by collectors.

The three main incinerators serving the French capital have been mostly blocked, as has a rubbish sorting centre northwest of Paris.

France Pension Tensions
Police surround protesters in Paris on Sunday (Lewis Joly/AP)

“The goal is to support the workers on strike in Paris, to put pressure on this government that wants to pass this unjust, brutal and useless and ineffective law,” said Kamel Brahmi, of the CGT union, speaking to workers at the Romainville sorting plant.

Some refineries that supply petrol stations are at least partially blocked, and transport minister Clement Beaune said on France-Info radio that he would take action if necessary to ensure that fuel still gets out.

Unions, demanding that the government simply withdraw the retirement bill, have called for new nationwide protests on Thursday.

If the no-confidence votes fail, the bill is considered adopted.

It is then expected to head to the constitutional council before becoming law, if validated by the body.

If a majority agrees, it would spell the end of the retirement reform plan and force the government to resign.

A new cabinet would be appointed. Mr Macron could retain prime minister Elisabeth Borne should he choose; no other name has been floated.

“I know the questions and concerns that this reform is raising. I know what it asks of many of our fellow citizens,” Ms Borne said Monday.

Mr Macron vowed to push the pension plan through, she said, out of “transparency” and “responsibility,” because it is needed to keep the system from diving into deficit amid France’s aging population.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
2
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole
3
3
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
4
Perth ScotRail trains
Railway line between Dundee and Perth reopens after lorry crash
5
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
6
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
7
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
8
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
9
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks
10
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth

More from The Courier

Calls for clarity over what went 'so terribly wrong' with dualling of A9
Ryan Edwards has been backed by Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards labelled a 'terrific defender' as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praises recalled…
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson limped off at Partick Thistle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee injuries mount with SEVEN first-teamers set to miss crunch Ayr clash plus doubts…
Nicky Clark is out for the season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark out for 12 weeks but WILL be back for…
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Delays to trains heading to Dundee due to signalling fault in Fife
Steve Barron - Scottish Farmer Image: Food Standards Scotland (YouTube)
Farmers warn of lead poisoning danger
Emergency services on Marlee Court n Monday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man dies suddenly in Broughty Ferry house
People protest against the retirement bill in Paris on Monday (Lewis Joly/AP)
Monday court round-up — Two-time dealer and pervert's bid to pervert justice
Dundee's Minnie the Minks statue wearing a Covid mask.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Covid left its mark on Dundee - be thankful we are here…
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Police probe break-in at Dundee school

Editor's Picks

Most Commented