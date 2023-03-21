Innovation is key to improving NHS services, survey suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Innovation is key to improving NHS services, survey suggests

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 12.03am
Innovation is needed to improve NHS Scotland services, a questionnaire commissioned by InnoScot Health has found (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Innovation is needed to improve NHS Scotland services, a questionnaire commissioned by InnoScot Health has found (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A top scientist has said new ideas must be supported and encouraged if the health service is to improve as a survey revealed NHS workers thought innovation was key to cutting waiting lists.

Some 90% of workers who took part in InnoScot Health’s questionnaire agreed that innovation had to be at the heart of improving NHS Scotland services and helping to tackle the pandemic backlog.

Professor Dame Anna Dominiczak, Scotland’s chief scientist for health, said she believed that to “rise to current challenges – and look beyond them too – we need to support and encourage fresh NHS ideas, while strengthening partnerships across the sector”.

“More and better collaboration, with targeted and expert support, will help get innovation into patients’ hands quicker,” she said.

Scottish new chief scientist for health
Professor Dame Anna Dominiczak (Scottish Government/PA)

“This survey shows that now is absolutely the right time to do that; to really utilise the vast enthusiasm, talent and depth of healthcare expertise that we have here in Scotland, take the workforce’s most transformative, innovative ideas and accelerate their development and ultimate adoption back into the NHS.”

Some 71% of health workers who took part in the survey said they had offered ideas on how to enhance the delivery of healthcare on one or more occasion, and that almost two thirds of NHS staff considered themselves innovators “to some extent” and said they had ideas to improve the service which is currently facing one of its most difficult winters.

The findings come after a questionnaire by Ashbrook Research, which saw 602 responses between October 3 and November 4.

The survey found more than nine out of 10 respondents believed three factors in particular would motivate them to propose an innovative idea: to drive efficiency; to make a difference to patients; and to make the working lives easy for themselves and their colleagues.

Prof Dame Dominiczak, who is a world-leading cardiovascular scientist and clinical academic, said that the “challenges facing NHS Scotland are well reported, however, as we work towards the modernisation of NHS Scotland, this survey makes it clear that staff are a major part of the solution”.

The survey also found those who have worked in NHS Scotland for less than five years are least likely to express an idea, at 61%, but they were more likely to the longer they worked in the service.

Some 78% of those who had worked in NHS Scotland for more than 20 years had contributed an idea. They are also least likely to identify money as a significant motivation in suggesting an idea, at 30% of those who responded.

InnoScot Health works with NHS Scotland to identify, protect, develop and commercialise healthcare innovations.

Graham Watson, its executive chairman, said the survey had “illuminated a positive picture of support for transformative NHS-led innovation”.

“We have now arrived at a key juncture for NHS Scotland amid significant winter challenges – and it must be considered an opportune time to leverage the promise of pandemic-inspired new ways of working,” he said.

“The NHS workforce message is clear – we can and want to innovate at this pivotal time for healthcare.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
2
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole
3
3
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
4
Perth ScotRail trains
Railway line between Dundee and Perth reopens after lorry crash
5
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
6
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
7
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
8
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
9
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks
10
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth

More from The Courier

Calls for clarity over what went 'so terribly wrong' with dualling of A9
Ryan Edwards has been backed by Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards labelled a 'terrific defender' as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praises recalled…
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson limped off at Partick Thistle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee injuries mount with SEVEN first-teamers set to miss crunch Ayr clash plus doubts…
Nicky Clark is out for the season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark out for 12 weeks but WILL be back for…
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Delays to trains heading to Dundee due to signalling fault in Fife
Steve Barron - Scottish Farmer Image: Food Standards Scotland (YouTube)
Farmers warn of lead poisoning danger
Emergency services on Marlee Court n Monday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man dies suddenly in Broughty Ferry house
Innovation is needed to improve NHS Scotland services, a questionnaire commissioned by InnoScot Health has found (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Monday court round-up — Two-time dealer and pervert's bid to pervert justice
Dundee's Minnie the Minks statue wearing a Covid mask.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Covid left its mark on Dundee - be thankful we are here…
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Police probe break-in at Dundee school

Editor's Picks

Most Commented