Sinn Fein, DUP and Alliance consolidate electoral dominance, poll shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Sinn Fein, DUP and Alliance consolidate electoral dominance, poll shows

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 12.04am
Sinn Fein Vice-President Michelle O’Neill leads her party colleagues into the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinn Fein Vice-President Michelle O’Neill leads her party colleagues into the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

A new opinion poll has indicated that Northern Ireland’s largest three political parties have consolidated their dominance.

Last year’s Stormont election saw Sinn Fein returned with the largest number of MLAs, becoming the first nationalist party in Northern Ireland to do so.

The Irish News/Institute of Irish Studies/University of Liverpool poll shows a 1.6% increase for Sinn Fein from the Assembly election last May to lift its vote share to 30.6%.

New Northern Ireland minister
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson (PA)

The Assembly has not sat since the last election while the DUP continues to refuse to take part until its concerns around Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol are addressed.

The poll suggests Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party has slightly increased its share of the vote from last year by 2.6%, from 21.3% to 23.9%.

The Alliance Party has also increased its support further from its record 13.5% to move into third place, to 15.4%, the polling indicates.

The UUP vote remains stable, increasingly slightly from 11.2% to 11.3%, while the SDLP vote has fallen from 9.1% to 6.7%, and support for the TUV has fallen from 7.6% at the Assembly election, to 4.8%.

Of the smaller parties, the poll indicates support for the Greens is up from 1.9% to 3.2%, People Before Profit is up from 1.1% to 2.2%, support for Aontu is down from 1.5% to 0.2% and NI Conservatives’ support has risen from 0.01% to 1.3%.

Professor Peter Shirlow from the Institute of Irish Studies at the University of Liverpool said the results show the trends from last year’s Assembly election are continuing.

“Sinn Fein would remain in first place and Alliance at the very least hold their recent growth,” he told the Irish News.

“The DUP seem to be clawing back some TUV voters, who may now realise voting for Jim Allister led to Alliance victories and Sinn Fein emerging in pole position.”

Good Friday peace agreement
Then prime minister Tony Blair (right), US senator George Mitchell (centre) and then Irish prime minister Bertie Ahern after they signed the Good Friday peace agreement (Dan Chung/PA)

Meanwhile the poll also samples opinion ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

The poll suggests that 23% give unqualified support for the historic accord, 37% back it but believe it would work better if reformed, 13% believe the structures are no longer a basis for regional government and should be substantially changed, and 7.2% believe the structures should be removed.

In terms of community background, 67.2% of nationalists back the agreement 25 years on, 57.5% of unionists back the agreement in some form and 58.2% of others also support it.

Polling was carried out between March 3-14 and has a margin of error of plus/minus 3.1%.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
2
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole
3
3
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
4
Perth ScotRail trains
Railway line between Dundee and Perth reopens after lorry crash
5
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
6
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
7
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
8
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
9
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks
10
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth

More from The Courier

Calls for clarity over what went 'so terribly wrong' with dualling of A9
Ryan Edwards has been backed by Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards labelled a 'terrific defender' as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praises recalled…
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson limped off at Partick Thistle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee injuries mount with SEVEN first-teamers set to miss crunch Ayr clash plus doubts…
Nicky Clark is out for the season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark out for 12 weeks but WILL be back for…
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Delays to trains heading to Dundee due to signalling fault in Fife
Steve Barron - Scottish Farmer Image: Food Standards Scotland (YouTube)
Farmers warn of lead poisoning danger
Emergency services on Marlee Court n Monday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man dies suddenly in Broughty Ferry house
Sinn Fein Vice-President Michelle O’Neill leads her party colleagues into the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)
Monday court round-up — Two-time dealer and pervert's bid to pervert justice
Dundee's Minnie the Minks statue wearing a Covid mask.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Covid left its mark on Dundee - be thankful we are here…
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Police probe break-in at Dundee school

Editor's Picks

Most Commented