First World War baby sells Somerset home after living there for 102 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

First World War baby sells Somerset home after living there for 102 years

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 12.04am
Bert and Nancy Gifford in the garden of their home (Gifford Family/PA)
Bert and Nancy Gifford in the garden of their home (Gifford Family/PA)

A woman born months after the end of the First World War is selling her house in Somerset after living there for 102 years, an estate agent has said.

Nancy “Joan” Gifford is putting her three-bedroom house on the market having lived in it through the Second World War, the invention of television and the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb, according to Somerset-based estate agent Holland and Odam.

Her family bought the property at 1 The Mead, in the village of Street, for £200 in 1921 and it is now priced at £169,950.

She turned 104 on Tuesday.

Nancy Gifford
Nancy Gifford in 1942 (Gifford Family/PA)

Mrs Gifford’s son John, 79, still lives in Street.

He said: “When I was a youngster, there were so many lovely families that lived along the road, and we all knew each other. The times we had as children were fantastic, going across the fields, jumping over ditches, bird nesting, and swimming in the rivers, so many things children don’t do these days.

“Back in the day most children our age knew everybody, and we all had an open house, and it was fine to leave your door on the latch. We were all poor, but everyone was happy.”

According to the estate agent, the house was built in 1882 and originally featured a communal well for the entire road.

The house in Street (Holland and Odam/PA)

When Mrs Gifford first lived there as a two-year-old the kitchen, toilet and wash area was exposed to the elements and a tin bath hung on the wall outside.

The area has since been covered and had a new kitchen installed, but much of the property remains the same apart from a lick of paint in the early 2000s.

Having grown up and gone to school in Street, Mrs Gifford met her late husband Bert in the mid 1930s while walking between the village and Glastonbury.

He and his friends had whistled at Mrs Gifford and her friends to attract her attention.

Nancy and Bert Gifford celebrate their anniversary
Nancy and Bert Gifford celebrating their golden wedding anniversary in 1989 (Gifford Family/PA)

The pair married at the start of the Second World War in 1939 before he was sent to Scarborough to train as a radio operator in preparation for the Battle of Anzio in Italy. Mrs Gifford spent most weekends visiting him.

During the war, the family took in an evacuee from London, Sylvia, who remains in contact with Mrs Gifford.

The Giffords later had two children – John, born in 1943, and Mary in 1949.

When the war ended, Bert worked at Clark’s Factory in Street for 42 years while Mrs Gifford was a stitcher for the shoe maker.

Nancy Gifford with relatives
Nancy Gifford with her grandson and great-grandchildren (Gifford Family/PA)

She took on part-time work in a nearby pub and cake shop after she had her children and later worked at the Morlands Sheepskin factory in Glastonbury.

Jack Bartram, the manager of Holland and Odam in Street, said: “Buying and selling houses is the day job for us, but every so often you stumble across a wonderful story, and Mrs Gifford’s is one of those.

“There aren’t many who live to the great age of 104, let alone have lived in the same house for 102 years. That house must hold so many lovely memories for Mrs Gifford and her family, but now, after more than a century, it’s time for another family to make some memories.”

Mrs Gifford is selling the house and moving to a nursing home in Glastonbury because of her declining health.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
2
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole
3
3
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
4
Perth ScotRail trains
Railway line between Dundee and Perth reopens after lorry crash
5
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
6
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
7
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
8
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
9
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks
10
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth

More from The Courier

Calls for clarity over what went 'so terribly wrong' with dualling of A9
Ryan Edwards has been backed by Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards labelled a 'terrific defender' as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praises recalled…
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson limped off at Partick Thistle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee injuries mount with SEVEN first-teamers set to miss crunch Ayr clash plus doubts…
Nicky Clark is out for the season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark out for 12 weeks but WILL be back for…
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Delays to trains heading to Dundee due to signalling fault in Fife
Steve Barron - Scottish Farmer Image: Food Standards Scotland (YouTube)
Farmers warn of lead poisoning danger
Emergency services on Marlee Court n Monday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man dies suddenly in Broughty Ferry house
Bert and Nancy Gifford in the garden of their home (Gifford Family/PA)
Monday court round-up — Two-time dealer and pervert's bid to pervert justice
Dundee's Minnie the Minks statue wearing a Covid mask.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Covid left its mark on Dundee - be thankful we are here…
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Police probe break-in at Dundee school

Editor's Picks

Most Commented