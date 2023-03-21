Cost of living creates ‘second health emergency’ after Covid, health chiefs warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cost of living creates ‘second health emergency’ after Covid, health chiefs warn

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 12.04am
The rising cost of living is having significant health consequences, a report says (PA)
The rising cost of living is having significant health consequences, a report says (PA)

The increasing cost of essential food and energy has created a “second health emergency” after Covid, local health chiefs have warned.

The rising cost of living is having significant health consequences, particularly in communities with existing higher levels of deprivation, the Local Government Association (LGA) and the Association of Directors of Public Health (ADPH) said.

However, increasing numbers of people who were previously “just about managing” now need support too, according to the organisations’ annual public health report.

It raises concerns that current health inequalities could be widened despite the “best efforts” of councils and their directors of public health, who had provided support such as dedicated warm hubs and access to affordable food.

The report said: “The mood of this year’s annual report is significantly different. Public health teams remain positive because this is fundamental to their work, but this is often based in hope rather than optimism.

“Cost of living pressures are the second major health-related emergency in three years.

“Cost of living pressures has the greatest impact on people who are least equipped to deal with financial challenges but also extends to a far larger population who would normally be able to manage without support.”

The report marks the 10th anniversary of the transfer of public health responsibilities to local authorities.

It said uncertainty about the direction of public health policy and the approach to tackling health inequalities was concerning local public health directors.

UK annual inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

But it found that councils, the NHS and the voluntary and community sector had responded to the rising cost of living by building on relationships forged during the response to Covid.

Councils are calling on the Government to make long-term increases to local public health funding.

David Fothergill, chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board, said: “The increase in the cost of living is having a real impact on our local communities, particularly in areas with higher levels of deprivation.

“Councils have been doing what they can to help, bringing together partners from the NHS and voluntary sector to support those who need it the most. Building on the experience of the pandemic, public health is at the forefront of each local response.

“However, public health services, such as for sexual health or school nurses which are crucial in helping to relieve the pressure on our health and care system, continue to face challenging financial circumstances.

“To address this, the Government should provide long-term funding increases to public health services, which do so much to improve health outcomes in our local communities.”

Energy bill and money
Energy bills remain high (PA)

ADPH president and director of public health for Hertfordshire, Professor Jim McManus, said: “The last 10 years have seen a great deal of progress as a result of the move to local government. Directors of public health in England are able to work in much closer partnership with local government departments than before to help ensure that our communities’ health needs are put at the very heart of decision and policy-making.

“There is, however, still a long way to go and our colleagues in the NHS and voluntary and community sector are a critical part of the work we are doing in public health to help people, right from the very start of childhood, live longer, healthier lives.

“However, last week, new Public Health Grant allocations were published and yet again we find ourselves in an untenable position, without adequate funding.

“Sadly, these cuts are counterproductive and, despite our best efforts, will inevitably result in vital services being reduced at a time when existing health inequalities have been further exacerbated by the rising cost of living.”

