There is not another Wayne Couzens or David Carrick in Met, police chief says

The chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation said he does not believe there is another Wayne Couzens or David Carrick in the force, despite Baroness Louise Casey’s damning review.

Ken Marsh hit back after Baroness Casey’s report accused the Met Police of being institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic.

There are racist officers and staff and a “deep-seated homophobia” exists in the organisation, it found.

The report also said Metropolitan Police has failed to protect the public from officers who abuse women, organisational changes have put women and children at greater risk and female officers and staff routinely experience sexism.

But Mr Marsh – who heads the organisation which represents thousands of officers from the rank of constable to chief inspector – said the report will just dishearten police officers, further adding that officers are already “on their knees”.

He told the PA news agency: “I think it is a bit disingenuous to say there could be another David Carrick or Wayne Couzens in the Met Police.

“I don’t think we will see another person like that in the police.”

Mr Marsh added: “We absolutely accept the findings but we have to be a little bit careful here.

“Are we saying every Met Police officer is racist and homophobic? That is quite dangerous.”

He said: “Met colleagues are on their knees. We have a broken force, they are just leaving in their droves.

“It is quite scary what we are creating here. The punishing of police just does not stop. The new commissioner has made a vow to change what is going on and is changing what is going on.

“Trust me when I tell you that we have had seven to eight months of change.”

He added: “Without police you don’t have society. You have a lawless society.

“I will stand up for the hundreds of colleagues who don’t behave this way and find it abhorrent that they are accused. They have not done anything wrong.”

Mr Marsh highlighted that the Met Police has the largest proportion of gay officers out of the 43 police forces.