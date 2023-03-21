Third of young people ‘very worried’ about climate change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Third of young people ‘very worried’ about climate change

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 12.05am
The Woodland Trust found that 86% of people find being in nature has a positive effect on their mental health (Ben Birchall/PA)
A third of young people in Britain are scared, sad or pessimistic about climate change, with more than a quarter feeling overwhelmed, according to a new poll.

More young people said they were “very worried” about climate change than older people, with 18% of over 65s compared with 31% of 16-24-year-olds.

Commissioned by the Woodland Trust, the poll also found that 24% of 16-24-year-olds have decided, or are considering, having few children out of fear for the climate.

Woodland Trust chief executive Dr Darren Moorcroft called the results “alarming” and said more people should have access to nature as a way to soothe their climate anxiety.

Of all the people questioned, 86% said they felt that being outdoors and in nature had a positive effect on their mental health.

Dr Moorcroft said: “Young people are experiencing an epidemic of climate anxiety and are increasingly worried about the health of the planet.

“This new data shows that climate change is jeopardising more than just the environment, with people’s mental wellbeing and future life plans also affected.

“We know that being outdoors and among nature has a positive effect on mental health – but the level of access to green space in the UK is simply not good enough.”

The UK currently has just 13% woodland cover, of which only 7% is in good ecological condition, the Woodland Trust said, compared with a European average of 37%.

A report from the charity in 2021 said only 16.2% of people in the UK had access to at least two hectares of green space within 500 metres of their home – down from 21.1% in 2016.

Hayley Jarvis, head of physical activity at the mental health charity Mind, said outdoor activity can help to improve mental wellbeing.

She said: “Ecotherapy, a type of formal treatment which involves doing activities outside in nature, can be as effective as antidepressants in treating mild to moderate depression and anxiety.”

Spring weather May 21st 2022
Outdoor activities can benefit mild symptoms of poor mental health as much as antidepressants, said Hayley Jarvis of Mind (James Manning/PA)

Elyse White, 22, who works for the Woodland Trust as a forest engagement and environment assistant, said being close to nature has had a “monumental impact” on her life.

“I suffer from anxiety but the Young People’s Forest has contributed massively towards the transformation of my confidence,” she said.

“I turned to the environment and nature for comfort and distraction. This habit led to a life-changing therapy.

“I have gained the most valuable experiences, had opportunities to learn, to physically take part in the project and to meet new people who have the same interest in appreciating and looking after our environment.”

Naomi Tilley, a Woodland Trust campaigner, said being in nature and working with the charity helps to ease her sense of climate anxiety while reminding her of the overall objective of her work.

She said: “I find resilience and channel my private anxiety by doing work that helps the climate crisis and nature decline.

“But yes, I’ve definitely experienced it in different ways, it filters into almost every part of my life, I would say.

“I definitely can see myself in the stats as someone that’s overwhelmed by it all at times.

“Being part of the movement to restore nature and to decarbonise society gives me a lot of strength but also spending time in nature a lot, without a doubt.

“Being connected to trees and to woods and being in and with nature is a really important way of feeling connected to what it is I’m fighting for.”

