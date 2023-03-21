Met chief accepts review diagnosis, but will not use term ‘institutional’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Met chief accepts review diagnosis, but will not use term ‘institutional’

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 12.05am
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (Aaron Chown/PA)
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (Aaron Chown/PA)

The head of the Metropolitan Police has accepted that there is racism, misogyny and homophobia in the force – but said he would not use the same terms as Baroness Casey.

Sir Mark Rowley said the term institutional racism, first levelled at the Met in the Macpherson report in 1999, is politicised and means different things to different people.

He told reporters: “I accept her diagnosis about the racism, misogyny and homophobia in the organisation.

“And also that we have these systemic failings, management failings, cultural failings. I understand her use of the term institutional.

“It’s not a term I use myself. I’m a practical police officer.

“I have to use language that’s unambiguous and is apolitical, and that term means lots of different things to different people and has become politicised in recent debate over the last decade or so.”

Wayne Couzens court case
Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens (Met Police)

Sir Mark said that he could not reduce the risk of any bad officer being in the force to zero, following the cases of murderer Wayne Couzens and serial rapist David Carrick.

He added: “We are doing everything we can do to reduce that risk. Clearly, the cases of Carrick and Couzens show failings in policing in terms of how we vet and how we monitor the integrity of the organisation.

“I’ve spoken publicly about the various reviews re-vetting and pieces of work we’re doing that are producing more people leaving the organisation, it’s producing new intelligence, it’s leading to fresh investigations.

“I’ll give a full data update on that in the next couple of weeks. But it’s very clear to me already even within a few months, we’re sacking more people.

“And we’re getting more intelligence from our good frontline men and women.”

The Metropolitan Police boss apologised to everyone let down by the force.

He said: “We let people down. I repeat the apology I gave in my first weeks as commissioner to Londoners and to our own people in the Met.

“The appalling examples of discrimination, the letting down of communities and victims, and the strain faced by the front line are unacceptable. I’m deeply sorry for that.”

Asked whether the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, in which both Couzens and Carrick served, will be disbanded, he said: “It clearly needs radical reform. I can’t disband it overnight because we have to protect Parliament and embassies tomorrow, but we will be as radical and as rapid as is practically possible to change the orientation of Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection.”

While he admitted that policing by consent in the capital is damaged, he wants the report to galvanise efforts to change the force.

Asked whether the Met should be split up, he said: “London is a big complex city. It’s not surprising it’s got a big complex organisation policing it.

“If we go into some messy structural chopping up of a big organisation it won’t help the policing of London.

“I will also say it would actually slow down reform because all of that structural realignment, it doesn’t deal with the factors that she calls out which are about the quality of service to victims, the way that frontline officers are supported and able to serve them and the discrimination in the organisation.”

Asked for his reaction when he first read the report he said: “It’s disturbing. It’s upsetting. It’s heartbreaking.”

Sir Mark went on: “To be part of an organisation that has let individuals down so badly is deeply upsetting. And that’s where part of my own motivation comes from.

“Because we have to write this wrong. We have to deal with these cultural problems. And the vast majority of my colleagues are up for this.”

