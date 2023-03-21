Gwyneth Paltrow to appear in US court over 2016 ski-crash lawsuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gwyneth Paltrow to appear in US court over 2016 ski-crash lawsuit

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 6.01am
Gwyneth Paltrow to appear in US court over 2016 ski-crash lawsuit (Ian West/PA)
Gwyneth Paltrow to appear in US court over 2016 ski-crash lawsuit (Ian West/PA)

Gwyneth Paltrow is expected to appear in US court over claims she seriously injured a man in a “hit-and-run” crash at a ski resort in 2016.

The US actress is being sued by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who alleged that Paltrow skied “out of control” and hit him at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, in Utah.

Mr Sanderson claimed that Paltrow collided with him “knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries”.

Graham Norton Show – London
The US actress is being sued by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who alleged that Paltrow skied ‘out of control’ and hit him at the Utah resort in 2019 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Opening statements in the jury trial are expected in the case on Tuesday, with proceedings scheduled to last eight days.

Local media outlets report that Paltrow and members of her family are due to attend court on Tuesday – and that the actress is expected to testify.

Mr Sanderson is seeking damages of 300,000 dollars (£245,000), having had his previous claim for 3.1 million dollars (£2.5 million) dropped.

“This case involves a hit-and-run ski crash at Deer Valley, Utah, where defendant Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control and hit the back of Terry Sanderson, another skier, who was downhill, knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries,” the original claim, filed in 2019, stated.

“Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured.”

The filing also stated that a Deer Valley ski instructor, who had been training Paltrow saw Mr Sanderson injured but also made no attempt to help him.

The instructor did not send for help and later accused Mr Sanderson of having caused the crash in a “false report to protect his client”, the filing stated.

Mr Sanderson previously said that he waited to file the lawsuit for nearly three years because he had problems with lawyers and could not function properly because of the concussion.

Paltrow later filed a counterclaim, alleging that Mr Sanderson had hit her and delivered a full “body blow”.

The actress’ claim said she was shaken by the collision and stopped skiing with her family for the day.

It added that Mr Sanderson apologised to her and said he was fine.

