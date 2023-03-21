Trump loses last bid to keep key evidence out of rape trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trump loses last bid to keep key evidence out of rape trial

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 7.39am
Former US president Donald Trump's bid to keep key evidence out of his civil rape trial next month was rejected by a federal judge on Monday (Sue Ogrocki/AP)
Former US president Donald Trump’s bid to keep key evidence out of his civil rape trial next month was rejected by a federal judge on Monday (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Former US president Donald Trump’s attempt to keep key evidence out of his civil rape trial next month was rejected by a federal judge on Monday.

Judge Lewis A Kaplan in Manhattan ruled that key witnesses will be allowed to give evidence and misogynistic remarks Mr Trump made in 2005 when he apparently did not realise he was being recorded can be played for a jury which will hear rape allegations made by a former magazine columnist 25 years ago.

A trial in the case filed by E Jean Carroll is scheduled to start on April 25. Ms Carroll and Mr Trump are expected to give evidence.

Ms Carroll said in a 2019 memoir that she was raped by Mr Trump in the mid-1990s in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman, an upmarket Manhattan department store.

She said a chance encounter filled with lighthearted banter turned violent when they entered a small room while teasing one another about who would try on a piece of lingerie.

Mr Trump has repeatedly insisted he never met Ms Carroll at the store and that he did not know who she was.

During an October deposition, he misidentified a decades-old photograph of her as one of his ex-wives.

In the deposition, he was dismissive of Ms Carroll’s claims, saying: “Physically she’s not my type.”

Trump Columnist Lawsuit
The trial of Donald Trump in a rape claim brought by magazine columnist E Jean Carroll is scheduled to start on April 25 (Seth Wenig/AP)

Judge Kaplan had previously ruled that taped remarks Mr Trump made in an Access Hollywood tape could be used in a defamation case Ms Carroll brought against him before she filed her rape claim in November, when a temporary law took effect allowing adult rape victims to sue their abusers, even if attacks happened decades ago.

He also ruled that two women who made sexual abuse claims in circumstances similar to those alleged by Ms Carroll could give evidence at trial.

The Access Hollywood tape was revealed just weeks before Mr Trump won the November 2016 presidential election.

In the tape, he said that sometimes when he sees beautiful women: “I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.”

And he added that “when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything”, including grabbing women between their legs.

Afterwards, he issued a rare apology, saying the comments were “locker room banter” caught on a hot mic.

Lawyers for Mr Trump and Ms Carroll had agreed that the defamation claim, made in a separate lawsuit, could be tried along with the rape claim, but the judge rejected that proposal on Monday, saying the defamation lawsuit could be tried separately or not at all if the Justice Department successfully replaces Mr Trump as a defendant with the United States.

In an order on Monday, Judge Kaplan ruled specifically that he would allow the Access Hollywood tape and evidence from two other women who say Mr Trump attacked them sexually to be included in next month’s trial, repeating his rulings from the defamation case.

“There is no reason, and Mr Trump has made no persuasive argument, for me to rule differently,” he wrote.

He also said he will allow evidence from two individuals who worked at the department store at the time of the alleged rape, even though Mr Trump’s lawyers objected, saying they had not been notified in a timely fashion of the testimony and had not had a chance to depose the witnesses.

The judge said lawyers for Ms Carroll had notified them of the witnesses in a timely fashion.

Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer for Ms Carroll, declined to comment. A lawyer for Mr Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

