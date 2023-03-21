Protests continue in France after Macron forces through pension plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Protests continue in France after Macron forces through pension plan

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 11.21am
Protesters chant slogans during a protest in Paris, Monday, March 20, 2023. The French government has survived two no-confidence votes in the lower chamber of parliament, proposed by lawmakers who objected to its push to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Protesters chant slogans during a protest in Paris, Monday, March 20, 2023. The French government has survived two no-confidence votes in the lower chamber of parliament, proposed by lawmakers who objected to its push to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Protests have continued in France after parliament adopted a divisive Bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 which was pushed through by President Emmanuel Macron.

In Paris, small groups took to the streets on Tuesday to set fire to piles of rubbish which have formed due to a strike by waste collectors which is in its 16th day.

It comes after protests were held in cities around the country on Monday, with some degenerating into violent incidents.

France Pensions The Garbage Problem
Uncollected rubbish in Paris (Lewis Joly/AP)

Police said 234 people were arrested overnight in the capital mostly for setting fire to rubbish in the streets.

Mr Macron has planned a series of meetings on Tuesday with the prime minister, parliament leaders and legislators from his centrist alliance.

The president, who made the pension plan a centrepiece of his second term, is to speak on Wednesday on national television, a first since he made the decision last week to use a special constitutional power to force the Bill through parliament.

The move prompted two no-confidence motions against the government in the lower chamber of parliament. Both were rejected on Monday.

The Bill still faces a review by the Constitutional Council before it can be formally signed into law.

France Macron Diplomacy
Emmanuel Macron (Michel Euler/AP)

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is to refer the issue to the council to accelerate the process, her office said. Some opposition legislators from the far right have also filed a request, and leftists are expected to do the same.

The Constitutional Council can reject articles within the measure if they are not in line with the constitution. Opponents argue the text as a whole should be rejected.

Police in Paris said on Tuesday that they had ordered waste collectors to work to ensure a “minimum service”. Officials said 674 staff are covered by the orders, allowing 206 bin lorries to operate since last week.

Meanwhile, oil shipments in the country were partially disrupted amid strikes at several refineries in western and southern France.

France Pensions
Striking oil workers at the depot in Fos-sur-Mer (Daniel Cole/AP)

The Energy Transition Ministry said on Tuesday that it would require some employees who are “indispensable to the functioning” of the Fos-sur-Mer oil depot in southern France to return to work.

The move led some protesters to head to the site to support strikers and block access.

The depot supplies fuel for filling stations in the south east of France, which are the most affected by shortages.

French government spokesman Olivier Veran said the government order started being implemented from Monday evening and warned that other orders may follow in coming days.

Unions have called for new nationwide protests on Thursday to demand the government withdraw the retirement Bill.

