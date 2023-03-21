Antonio Conte timeline as Tottenham boss amid reports of impending sacking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Antonio Conte timeline as Tottenham boss amid reports of impending sacking

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 11.40am
Antonio Conte has spent an eventful 17 months at Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
Antonio Conte has spent an eventful 17 months at Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Antonio Conte’s time at Tottenham is reportedly close to coming to an end after less than 18 months in charge.

His astonishing post-match rant after his side surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 at Southampton on Saturday may have been the Italian’s last act before his departure.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his Spurs reign.

Antonio Conte is reportedly close to leaving Tottenham
Antonio Conte is reportedly on the brink of leaving Tottenham (Andrew Matthews/PA)

June 2, 2021 – Former Chelsea boss Conte emerges as a surprise contender to take over from Jose Mourinho. The two parties hold extensive talks.

June 4, 2021 – Talks with Conte break down, with Nuno Espirito Santo eventually getting the job.

November 1, 2021 – Nuno is dismissed and Conte emerges as the front-runner to take over.

November 2, 2021 – Conte is confirmed as Spurs’ new head coach, signing an 18-month contract.

November 25, 2021 – Tottenham suffer an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to Slovenian side NS Mura. In an explosive post-match interview he says he is not a “magician” and claims the level of players is low.

January 5, 2022 – Conte effectively calls Spurs a mid-table team after a first-leg loss to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

February 19, 2022 – Spurs rip up the form book as Conte masterminds a stunning 3-2 win at Manchester City.

February 23, 2022 – Defeat at Burnley leaves Conte questioning whether he is the right man for the Spurs job in a bizarre post-match interview. He later claims this was a strategy.

May 22, 2022 – A 5-0 final-day romp at Norwich ensures Spurs beat rivals Arsenal to the top four. Conte calls the achievement as good as winning a trophy and suggests he is committed to the club.

May 24, 2002 – Optimism for the future is high as Spurs’ owners announce they are investing £150million towards a summer transfer kitty.

October 1, 2022 – Spurs are beaten 3-1 at Arsenal, kick-starting an inconsistent campaign, where Conte continually refuses to talk about his long-term future.

October 6, 2022 – Tottenham – and Conte – are in mourning after their much-respected fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone dies following an illness.

December 16, 2022 – Conte suffers more grief as friend Sinisa Mihajlovic dies.

January 6, 2023 – Another close friend Gianluca Vialli dies after a battle with cancer, leading Conte to cancel his pre-match press conference.

February 1, 2023 – Conte falls unwell after his side’s cup win at Preston and has his gallbladder removed in emergency surgery in Italy.

February 11, 2023 – His expedited return to work does not start well with a 4-1 defeat at Leicester.

February 16, 2023 – After his side lose 1-0 in their Champions League last-16 first leg at AC Milan, Conte’s doctor orders more time off to recover fully from his surgery.

March 1, 2023 – Conte watches on from Italy as Spurs limp out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

March 8, 2023 – Spurs are knocked out of the Champions League by AC Milan in Conte’s return to the dugout. Conte says to Italian media he could be sacked before the end of the season.

March 18, 2023 – Conte goes on a 10-minute tirade against his players after they blew a 3-1 lead to draw against Saints. He accused them of being “selfish”, not being able to play under pressure and lacking fighting spirit, saying he could no longer “hide” his real feelings.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
2
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
3
Emergency services on Marlee Court n Monday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man dies suddenly in Broughty Ferry house
4
Missing fife teenager
Search for family of Dundee man, 53, found dead in North Yorkshire
5
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Police probe break-in at Dundee school
6
Tangerine Club supporters heading off to the 1991 Scottish Cup final. Image: DC Thomson.
The real reason Dundee United fans are nicknamed Arabs
2
7
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car crashed into the co-op store in Aberfeldy Picture shows; A car which crashed into the Aberfeldy Co-op store.. Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Milu Princes Date; 20/03/2023
Aberfeldy Co-op closed after car crashes through shopfront
8
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole
8
9
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…

More from The Courier

Rosemary and Denis Matheson-Dear.
Son fulfils promise to stage exhibition of late mother's art in Dundee
Zak Rudden, Theo Bair, Connor McLennan and Jamie Murphy will all hope to replace Nicky Clark for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone analysis: The many and varied options to replace Nicky Clark in the…
The Cupar recycling centre reopening next week
Cupar recycling centre to reopen next week - but users will need to book
The defibrillator was stolen from outside the Attic Lounge. Image: Police Scotland
Life-saving defibrillator stolen from Dundee street
The car was taken from outside Paul Strachan's home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View.
Angus teacher in 'disbelief' as sneak-in thieves steal car from Broughty Ferry home
The Queen's Hotel, Dundee.
Tourist put on register after sex attack at Dundee hotel
The A9 near Pitlochry. Image: Google Street View
Warning of delays during A9 roadworks near Pitlochry
Dundee's Luke Hannant takes on David Carson of Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee loanee Luke Hannant on ignoring 'noise' around promotion bid as he reveals reason…
To go with story by Ross Gardiner. Aaron Hebner celebrates not being jailed Picture shows; Aaron Hebner. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Ross Gardiner/DCT Media Date; 17/03/2023
Fife cannabis dealer punches the air as he narrowly dodges prison
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; George Oliver. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 17/03/2023
Fife abuser forced child's head under bath water 'for 30 seconds'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented