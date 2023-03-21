What now for the Met?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What now for the Met?

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 1.41pm
Stock photo of Metropolitan Police officers wearing white dress uniform gloves (Nick Ansell/PA)
Stock photo of Metropolitan Police officers wearing white dress uniform gloves (Nick Ansell/PA)

Various courses of action are on the table after Baroness Casey called for a major overhaul of Britain’s biggest police force.

These include:

– Getting rid of more officers and staff who should not be serving

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has previously said that there are hundreds of officers and staff in the Met who should not be on the force.

He has asked the Government for changes to current regulations to make it easier to sack employees.

More than 1,000 cases where current officers or staff were accused of domestic violence or sexual offences in the past 10 years are being reviewed to make sure the correct action was taken.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (Aaron Chown/PA)
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (Aaron Chown/PA)

These include an officer who was convicted for masturbating on a train but kept his job.

A Freedom of Information request by the Liberal Democrats also found that, as of February 3, 111 Met officers out of 548 being investigated for domestic abuse and sexual misconduct were working as normal.

Sir Mark said he will give a full update on the number of people leaving the force at the end of March.

– Renaming the force

Baroness Casey called for an overhaul of the Met on the same scale as the changes to the police force in Northern Ireland, which was renamed from Royal Ulster Constabulary, becoming the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

But Sir Mark Rowley poured cold water on the idea of renaming the Met, saying it may be seen as a marketing exercise.

The Met Commissioner told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think it has to be a new beginning. I don’t know whether new names just looks like a sort of a branding exercise.

“I think people just see it as a brand and I think there’s a danger with that.”

Baroness Casey review
The New Scotland Yard sign outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

He also pointed to concerns he would have with any major restructuring or break-up of the force.

“In terms of shape and structure, London is a big, complex city. It’s an amazing city… To try and break up the policing of that you would create such boundary issues that it would be very difficult.

“We can create chaos and an appearance of busyness and energy by doing some big structural thing.

“Actually, it will just get in the way of getting under the surface and digging deep, lifting stones and dealing with what’s there and changing the culture.”

– Splitting up the Met

Unsurprisingly, Sir Mark has also argued against the idea of splitting up the Met, an enormous police force with more than 34,000 officers and more than 10,000 staff.

He said: “London is a big complex city. It’s not surprising it’s got a big complex organisation policing it.

“If we go into some messy structural chopping up of a big organisation it won’t help the policing of London.

“I will also say it would actually slow down reform because all of that structural realignment, it doesn’t deal with the factors that she calls out which are about the quality of service to victims, the way that frontline officers are supported and able to serve them and the discrimination in the organisation.”

Police Stock
General view of a Metropolitan Police sign (Andrew Matthews/PA)

But the possibility of hiving off the counter-terrorism command, a national responsibility that currently sits within the Met, has been debated for several years.

The Casey review highlighted tensions between specialist teams with ring-fenced funding like counter-terrorism, and stretched area squads.

She found that frontline policing had been eroded, Londoners put last and that the English capital no longer has a functioning neighbourhood policing system.

– Tougher vetting

Amid national concerns about the quality of police vetting, the Met has tried to get ahead of the curve by tightening up its own systems.

Earlier this month the force said it will re-vet officers or staff where their behaviour is perceived to be a breach of public trust.

Metropolitan Police stock
A Metropolitan Police dog by its handler’s feet (Nick Ansell/PA)

The trigger for this process could come from various circumstances, including the conclusion of a criminal investigation; a misconduct hearing where a written warning, final written warning or a reduction in rank has been issued; or when concerning information about that person comes to the notice of the Met’s internal Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS).

