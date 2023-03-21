Scottie Scheffler ‘loves’ match play format ahead of title defence in Austin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Scottie Scheffler ‘loves’ match play format ahead of title defence in Austin

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 3.32pm Updated: March 21 2023, 3.35pm
Scottie Scheffler will defend his title in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin (Eric Gay/AP)
Scottie Scheffler will defend his title in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin (Eric Gay/AP)

World number one Scottie Scheffler is relishing the “simplicity” of the format as he prepares to defend his title in what will be the last WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event.

The tournament has been the only regular match-play event on the PGA Tour since its creation back in 1999 and has been staged at Austin Country Club since 2016.

Scheffler was runner-up to Billy Horschel in 2021 and went one better 12 months later, defeating Kevin Kisner in the final to win for the third time in five starts and move top of the world rankings for the first time.

Two weeks later Scheffler won his first major at the Masters and the 26-year-old returns to Austin in similar form after defending his WM Phoenix Open title in February and winning the Players Championship earlier this month.

Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning The Players Championship at Sawgrass (Eric Gay/AP)

“Good to be back in Austin,” Scheffler told a pre-tournament press conference.

“One of our favourite places to come visit, definitely one of our favourite tournaments of the year, and looking forward to this week. I love match play. I like the simplicity of it.

“All you have to do is just go out there and try and beat the guy that’s in front of you and if you don’t, you lose, and if you beat him, you win. So the simplicity of it is what I enjoy.

“This calendar year I’ve played some really solid golf and I’ve been in contention a good amount and been fortunate to come out with two wins. I’m hoping to continue that trend moving forward.

“My memories from the tournament last year were I started to play better as the week went on.”

Scheffler won his opening group match last year against Ian Poulter, but then lost to Tommy Fleetwood before beating Matt Fitzpatrick 5&4 and then defeating the same player on the sixth play-off hole to reach the last 16.

The top seed takes on Tom Kim, Alex Noren and Davis Riley in group one this week and would love to see the event return to the PGA Tour schedule in the future.

“I think so, but it’s a selfish opinion on my part,” Scheffler added. “I love Austin, I love this tournament, the city, and like I said, it’s our favourite tournament of the year.

“Throughout the year, I think match play is a good change of pace. Commercially, I don’t know how well it works when it comes to TV and only having so many guys on the golf course on the weekend. So we’ll see what happens in the future.

“I think the Tour’s doing a really good job of making the right business decisions for us, and as a player, I obviously have a biased opinion.

“I have a second and a first here and so I would love to see this tournament continue to come back, but I don’t make the decisions around here.”

The 64-man field at Austin Country Club is split into 16 groups of four, with only the group winners advancing to the knockout stages at the weekend.

Scheffler faces world number 64 Riley in his opening match on Wednesday, with Jon Rahm up against Rickie Fowler in group two and Rory McIlroy facing Scott Stallings in group three.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
2
David Hamilton, founder of Scooply with Trish O'Meara. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
How multi-millionaire Fife gaming boss plans to ‘reinvent’ the ice cream van
3
The burning vehicle on Atholl Street, Perth. Image: Frazer Plank
Busy Perth road closed after car bursts into flames
4
The car was taken from outside Paul Strachan's home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View.
Angus teacher in ‘disbelief’ as sneak-in thieves steal car from Broughty Ferry home
5
Carseview in Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DCThomson.
Dundee doctor escapes being struck off after patient died from overdose at Carseview
6
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
7
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing Picture shows; James Paterson. Glasgow High Court. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 21/03/2023
Two men jailed over £1.3m drugs operation across Dundee, Kinross and Fife
8
Dundee City Council workers will strike from next month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row
9
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; George Oliver. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 17/03/2023
Fife abuser forced child’s head under bath water ‘for 30 seconds’
10
A poster to help find Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Search continues for Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip as mountain rescuers join…

More from The Courier

Fergus Ewing says SNP government in 'last chance saloon' over A9 dualling project
A Dundee bus passenger said it was lucky nobody was hurt. Image: Supplied
Dundee passenger's shock at brick thrown through bus window
Scottie Scheffler will defend his title in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin (Eric Gay/AP)
Tuesday court round-up — Eye gouging and mirror smashing
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A Forfar nursing student is worried about returning to her new flat after an 'almighty' stone was lobbed through her window during her first night in the property. Picture shows; A stone which was thrown through the bedroom window of a flat in Forfar.. Forfar, Angus. Supplied by Kirsty Mackie Date; 21/03/2023
Forfar nursing student scared to sleep in new flat after window smashed
Boy standing alone by wall in corridor at school; Shutterstock ID 1168654495; purchase_order: ; job:
Falling school exclusion rates in Tayside and Fife: Why the punishment is viewed as…
Courier - John Post - Waid Academy - CR0034973 - Anstruther - Picture Shows: GV of Waid Academy, Anstruther Fife 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
639 violent incidents reported in Fife schools this year – why is aggression escalating?
The Smugglers sits on a prime corner site opposite Arbroath harbour. Image: Google
Planners block flats bid for Arbroath pub which boasted Europe's biggest rum selection
John Wyllie, independent chair of the Dundee Alcohol and Drugs Partnership. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee drugs battle crisis as addiction tsar resigns after just four months
Utility ROV Services managing director Patrick Crawford in the Glenrothes workshop. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Fife firm hired on wind farm supplying power to Google
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault to injury in Auchterarder Picture shows; Darren MacDonald. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 20/03/2023
Thug could face jail for bruising attack in Perthshire town

Editor's Picks

Most Commented