Man accused of Olivia murder was ‘high-level cannabis dealer’, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man accused of Olivia murder was ‘high-level cannabis dealer’, court told

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 3.40pm Updated: March 21 2023, 5.00pm
Thomas Cashman (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Thomas Cashman (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The man accused of killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel was a “high-level cannabis dealer”, he has told a court.

Thomas Cashman, 34, is accused of murdering the nine-year-old and injuring her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, after chasing convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee into their home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22 last year.

Giving evidence at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, Cashman, wearing a blue jumper over a white shirt, told the jury he was making between £3,000 and £5,000 a week selling cannabis.

He said: “I would buy cars, bikes, save some, go on holidays and just spend it on stuff that I enjoyed basically.”

He told the court he would sell between 5kg and 10kg of cannabis a week.

Thomas Cashman court case
Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family Handout/PA)

He said he had left school at the age of 13 or 14 and by the time he was about 16 and working at a fair in Wales he was smoking cannabis every day.

Cashman, who has two children with “childhood sweetheart” Kaylee Sweeney, said he started selling cannabis when he was about 18 on a “small scale”.

He said: “I was basically smoking my profit.”

But by 2021, when he and the family moved to a home in Grenadier Drive, Liverpool, he was selling at a “high level”, he told the court.

He said: “I only ever sold it in my area where I’ve been brought up, so everyone I sold it to was everyone I knew.”

John Cooper KC, defending, said: “You became a cannabis dealer, didn’t you?”

Cashman replied: “Yes, I was a cannabis dealer.”

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Cheryl Korbel, mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Cooper asked: “Were you a high-level cannabis dealer?”

Cashman replied: “Yes.”

He said his “catchment area” was around the Finch Lane area of Dovecot in Liverpool, and he would often get the drugs dropped at his sister’s house in Mab Lane.

From there, he said, he would take them to whoever had asked for them, or to his friend’s house, which he said was used as a “stash house”.

But, he said, there were issues with him using his sister’s house.

He said: “My sister’s boyfriend is an ex-police officer.

“He didn’t like it and he got on my sister over it and they were having arguments between each other about me always being there.”

He said that on the day of the shooting his sister had told him to stop having people round to the house because of the arguments.

The defendant, speaking with a pronounced Liverpool accent, told the jury he knew Nee, who he is alleged to have targeted in the shooting, and never had any problems with him or his brothers.

He claimed the day before Olivia was shot he was at the Nee family home to look at one of the brothers’ new Audi A6 car.

Asked about the suggestion he was “scoping things out” the day before the shooting, he said: “That is untrue, I wasn’t.”

He denied making any “confession” after the shooting to a key prosecution witness, a woman Cashman was having a “fling” with.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, claims Cashman came to her house after the shooting where he changed his clothing and she overheard him say he had “done Joey.”

Cashman said he dealt drugs to the woman’s boyfriend, who owed him £25,000, and said she threatened to tell his partner they were having a relationship because he refused to go to Marbella to start a new life with her.

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, Liverpool, denies the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Mr Nee, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Olivia’s mother, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The trial was adjourned until Wednesday morning.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
2
David Hamilton, founder of Scooply with Trish O'Meara. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
How multi-millionaire Fife gaming boss plans to ‘reinvent’ the ice cream van
3
The burning vehicle on Atholl Street, Perth. Image: Frazer Plank
Busy Perth road closed after car bursts into flames
4
The car was taken from outside Paul Strachan's home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View.
Angus teacher in ‘disbelief’ as sneak-in thieves steal car from Broughty Ferry home
5
Carseview in Dundee. Image: Kris Miller/DCThomson.
Dundee doctor escapes being struck off after patient died from overdose at Carseview
6
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
7
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing Picture shows; James Paterson. Glasgow High Court. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 21/03/2023
Two men jailed over £1.3m drugs operation across Dundee, Kinross and Fife
8
Dundee City Council workers will strike from next month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row
9
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; George Oliver. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 17/03/2023
Fife abuser forced child’s head under bath water ‘for 30 seconds’
10
A poster to help find Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Search continues for Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip as mountain rescuers join…

More from The Courier

Fergus Ewing says SNP government in 'last chance saloon' over A9 dualling project
A Dundee bus passenger said it was lucky nobody was hurt. Image: Supplied
Dundee passenger's shock at brick thrown through bus window
Thomas Cashman (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Eye gouging and mirror smashing
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A Forfar nursing student is worried about returning to her new flat after an 'almighty' stone was lobbed through her window during her first night in the property. Picture shows; A stone which was thrown through the bedroom window of a flat in Forfar.. Forfar, Angus. Supplied by Kirsty Mackie Date; 21/03/2023
Forfar nursing student scared to sleep in new flat after window smashed
Boy standing alone by wall in corridor at school; Shutterstock ID 1168654495; purchase_order: ; job:
Falling school exclusion rates in Tayside and Fife: Why the punishment is viewed as…
Courier - John Post - Waid Academy - CR0034973 - Anstruther - Picture Shows: GV of Waid Academy, Anstruther Fife 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
639 violent incidents reported in Fife schools this year – why is aggression escalating?
The Smugglers sits on a prime corner site opposite Arbroath harbour. Image: Google
Planners block flats bid for Arbroath pub which boasted Europe's biggest rum selection
John Wyllie, independent chair of the Dundee Alcohol and Drugs Partnership. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee drugs battle crisis as addiction tsar resigns after just four months
Utility ROV Services managing director Patrick Crawford in the Glenrothes workshop. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Fife firm hired on wind farm supplying power to Google
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault to injury in Auchterarder Picture shows; Darren MacDonald. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 20/03/2023
Thug could face jail for bruising attack in Perthshire town

Editor's Picks

Most Commented