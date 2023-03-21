Putin hosts Xi in the Kremlin with imperial palace pageantry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Putin hosts Xi in the Kremlin with imperial palace pageantry

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 3.55pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping at The Grand Kremlin Palace (Alexey Maishev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool/AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping at The Grand Kremlin Palace (Alexey Maishev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool/AP)

Russia and China showcased their “no-limit friendship” on Tuesday during a pomp-laden Kremlin ceremony intended to further cement ties amid the fighting in Ukraine.

After hosting Chinese leader Xi Jinping over a seven-course private dinner for four and a half hours the previous night, Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted him in the old imperial palace for talks involving top officials from both countries.

Mr Xi walked slowly up the opulent red-carpeted staircase of the Grand Kremlin Palace as guards in 19th century-style parade uniforms snapped to attention.

Mr Putin was waiting to greet the Chinese leader in St George’s hall, where walls are covered by white-marble plaques with gold engravings of the names of military units and soldiers awarded the order of St  George, established by Catherine the Great.

Russia China
Vladimir Putin, background right, and Xi Jinping at an official welcome ceremony at The Grand Kremlin Palace (Pavel Byrkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool/AP)

In a tightly choreographed ceremony filled with imperial grandeur, the two leaders entered the huge chandeliered room from opposite sides and shook hands in the middle to the tune of the Russian and Chinese national anthems.

They walked past a line of Russian and Chinese officials to sit down for talks. Mr Putin and Mr Xi both wore black suits and dark red ties.

The pageantry reflected the importance of Mr Xi’s three-day visit to Russia that gave a strong political boost to Mr Putin just days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader on charges of alleged involvement in the abduction of thousands of children from Ukraine.

Moscow, which does not recognise the court’s jurisdiction, dismissed the move as “legally null and void”, but it further ramped up the pressure on the Russian leader as the fighting in Ukraine has dragged into a second year.

Speaking at the start of their meeting on Monday, Mr Putin welcomed China’s proposals for a political settlement and a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Russia China
Matryoshka dolls with portraits of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin for sale at a souvenir shop in Moscow (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)

Before the Kremlin talks, Mr Xi met Russian prime minister Milkhail Mishustin. Unlike them, Russian and Chinese officials who attended the talks wore medical masks – a reminder of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Xi briefly referred to it, telling Mr Mishustin he was happy to be back in Moscow after a long break because of the pandemic.

He said that he invited Mr Putin over Monday’s dinner to visit China later this year to attend a top-level meeting of China’s Belt and Road regional initiative.

Mr Xi stayed at a new Chinese-owned Soluxe Hotel set in a lavish riverside park in central Moscow that features trees and plants from all over China.

He used a Chinese-made Hongqi vehicle to drive around Moscow.

