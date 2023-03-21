Usain Bolt thanks Erik ten Hag for bringing ‘glory days back’ to Old Trafford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Usain Bolt thanks Erik ten Hag for bringing ‘glory days back’ to Old Trafford

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 4.30pm
Usain Bolt (right) and Wayne Rooney challenged during a previous Soccer Aid for UNICEF match (Soccer Aid handout/PA)
Lifelong fan Usain Bolt thanked Erik ten Hag for “bringing the glory days back” to Old Trafford when the world’s fastest man met the Manchester United’s manager at the weekend.

The 100 metres world record holder enjoyed a memorable visit to the north west as the Red Devils secured a 3-1 comeback win against Fulham in Sunday’s chaotic FA Cup quarter-final.

The reward for Ten Hag’s men – who also progressed to the Europa League quarter-finals last week – is a semi-final against Brighton at Wembley, where they have already triumphed this season.

February’s Carabao Cup win ended a six-year wait for silverware – the club’s longest trophy drought in 40 years – and Bolt expressed gratitude to the United boss upon meeting him after Sunday’s game.

“I actually asked him about who we’re going to bring in in the summer and he was like ‘do you have any ideas?’,” the Jamaican sprint great told the PA news agency with a laugh. “It was a nice, simple but fun conversation.

“The first thing I said to him was ‘thank you’. That’s the first thing I said and he was like ‘thanks for what?’ I was like ‘for bringing the glory days back’.

“It feels good to watch Manchester now. The team is together, they’re as one. They’re working together, they’re working hard and you can see the purpose now, you can see the determination in the way they play.

“I was very happy with his progress and I can tell that he’s going to do a lot more. We have a lot more trophies in our future so I’m excited.”

Bolt has been heartened by the progress Ten Hag has overseen since his summer appointment at United, likening his approach to the coaches that helped make him into the fastest person in history.

“I think it’s a belief,” the 100m and 200m world record holder said. “When I was coming through, when your coach gives you so much confidence, you kind of believe that anything is possible.

“You want to work hard, you want to make him proud, you want to do great for him, so I think that’s what he’s getting from the players.

“He’s come in and the players believe in what he said and trust in what he said, so now they’re just doing the work to prove it.”

Bolt picked out Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and David De Gea for praise during this relentless season, so too teenage United talent Alejandro Garnacho.

“It’s just been a wonderful season to watch our players,” he said. “Everybody’s just improving and getting better.

“Even the young kid Garnacho, he’s really shining brightly. It’s sad that he got injured but we know it’s part of sports. He’s just got to focus now and work to get back.”

Bolt will himself be lining up at Old Trafford this summer, with the sprint star signed up to play in Soccer Aid for UNICEF on June 11.

“It’s always so great,” the Soccer Aid veteran added. “I enjoy playing with the legends and all the superstars and it’s always for a great cause.

“The energy in the locker room and around the team, it’s a wonderful feeling and experience for me.

“I look forward to it, I think everybody looks forward to it. Other guys when they get called up there, they’re excited like when you get call-up for your national team!”

:: Tickets for Soccer Aid For UNICEF are on sale now via www.socceraid.org.uk/tickets with a family of four able to attend for just £60 – two adults and two children.

