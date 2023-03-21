Scotland’s Sam Skinner relishing intense competition for World Cup places

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland’s Sam Skinner relishing intense competition for World Cup places

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 5.13pm
Sam Skinner attempts to claim the ball from a line-out in Scotland’s clash with Italy (Andrew Milligan/PA).
Sam Skinner attempts to claim the ball from a line-out in Scotland's clash with Italy (Andrew Milligan/PA).

Sam Skinner is encouraged by Scotland’s squad depth ahead of the World Cup, even though it is making it far harder for him to nail down a starting place.

The 28-year-old Edinburgh lock had to be patient for game time in the Six Nations, but, after the suspension of Grant Gilchrist and injury to Richie Gray, he eventually got his first start, and his 25th cap, in the final match against Italy last Saturday.

Skinner feels there is intense competition for places in every position within the squad and believes it bodes well for the Scots’ World Cup prospects in France in the autumn.

“It’s always a privilege to get a start for Scotland, I loved it,” he said. “It’s an extremely competitive position which is great because it’s driving me on to get better and hopefully I’m challenging the other guys to get better as well. We’re all just fighting tooth and nail to try and get that shirt.

“Squads win championships and World Cups etc, so we’ll need four or five players competing for each position, and we’ve got that which is awesome.

“You could argue that’s not always been the case for Scotland, but we’ve got a squad that is just so strong. It’s brilliant but it also means we’ve got to deliver. There is more pressure now.”

Mainstays like Ali Price and Chris Harris found themselves out of the team for most of the Six Nations, with Ben White and Huw Jones stepping in, and Skinner believes it is a sign of Scotland’s overall quality that nobody’s position is safe.

He feels it is important that Scotland have a group of players who will not rock the boat if they find themselves out of the team.

“It shows that if you play well, you can get selected,” he said. “No-one’s sitting pretty at all. Nobody just can assume they’re going to start at the World Cup based on their performances so far. The squad could change again. That’s how competitive it is, which is what you want.

“We’ve got a really healthy environment from the coaching set-up to the playing squad. It’s tough when you don’t get selected and almost everyone will have had that at some point in their career.

“We’ve got a competitive squad that’s trying to fight for titles and that’s awesome. You want to be in a squad that’s competing at the top as opposed to at the bottom.

Grant Gilchrist
Sam Skinner faces competition for a spot in the second-row from the likes of Grant Gilchrist (pictured) (Adam Davy/PA).

“Everyone understands that selection might not go your way sometimes. It’s tough to take, but it’s just the nature of it. It’s challenging, but I think we’ve got a really healthy environment where people get on with it pretty well. They take the evening to digest it and then get stuck right in.”

With Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Jonny Gray and Scott Cummings also in the mix for a spot in the second-row, Skinner knows he faces a fight to make sure he is named in the final squad for France.

“It’s massive, it’s my purpose in rugby,” he said when asked what it would mean to him to be included. “I’m part of two amazing sides at the moment, Edinburgh and Scotland, and I’ve got to make sure I’m still part of two amazing sides come the summer.”

