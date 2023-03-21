Varadkar voices concern over tourism implications of new UK visa waiver scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Varadkar voices concern over tourism implications of new UK visa waiver scheme

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 5.36pm
A new UK visa waiver scheme will create problems for tourism on the island of Ireland, the Taoiseach has warned (PA)


A new UK visa waiver scheme will create problems for tourism on the island of Ireland, the Taoiseach has warned.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar raised concerns about the implications of the new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) on the tourist trade.

The scheme, which is similar to the visa waiver system used in the US, will see short-term non-visa visitors to the UK applying for an ETA and providing biometric data.

Irish citizens will not need an ETA to travel to Northern Ireland as they already have guaranteed free movement under the terms of the Common Travel Area.

The scheme as originally set out would have meant non-Irish EU citizens and other international passport holders, including those living permanently south of the border, would have had to apply for the visa waiver.

Taoiseach visit to the US
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the ETA creates an unwelcome problem for the tourism industry on the island of Ireland (PA)

Earlier this month, the UK Government updated its plans and confirmed non-Irish citizens living legally in the state will not need a waiver.

But it appears tourists will not be offered such an exemption, meaning foreign visitors arriving in the Republic of Ireland are set to need an ETA to travel across the border into Northern Ireland.

The visa waiver system will be introduced on a phased basis from the end of the year.

Mr Varadkar voiced concerns as he answered questions in the Dail parliament in Dublin on Tuesday.

“We are in touch with the UK authorities about the ETA, the new electronic transit authorisation,” he said.

“Irish citizens, UK citizens and people permanently resident in the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland will be exempt from that but I think it could cause problems for tourists, particularly tourists who don’t need a visa to come here, so tourists from other parts of the European Union who might come to Dublin or Cork or some part of this jurisdiction who would then need to get the electronic authorisation to travel north.

“It’s not going to be a hard thing to do but it’s an additional barrier and not something that’s welcome.

“Certainly when I was tourism minister working with my counterpart at the time, Arlene Foster, we would have really sold the idea that people can visit Ireland and can visit any part of Ireland and why not take a day trip from Dublin to the Causeway Coast or why not fly into Belfast and travel south. That’s going to be more complicated now and we’ll have to explain to potential tourists coming to the island of Ireland that there’s this new complication.

“And it’s just an additional complication that I think we could do without unfortunately.

“So we’ll continue to work on the British government on that issue and see if we can get further changes.”


