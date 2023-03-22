Police forces outside of London ‘to be held to account’ following Casey report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police forces outside of London ‘to be held to account’ following Casey report

By Press Association
March 22 2023, 12.25am
Police and Crime Commissioners outside of London have pledged to enact reforms and hold their own forces accountable in light of the Casey report (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police and Crime Commissioners outside of London have pledged to enact reforms and hold their own forces accountable in light of the Casey report (Joe Giddens/PA)

Police and Crime Commissioners outside of London have pledged to enact reforms and hold their own forces accountable in light of the Casey report.

Several PCCs acknowledged in statements on Tuesday that Baroness Louise Casey’s review into the “institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic” Metropolitan Police force will impact public confidence in policing outside of the capital.

Sussex PCC Katy Bourne said: “When the Met sneezes, all other forces catch a cold because of its scale and impact in national headlines and public perception.”

Sussex Police Chief Constable
Katy Bourne with Chief Constable of Sussex Police Jo Shiner (Sussex Police/PA)

Ms Bourne called the Casey report a “pivotal moment” for the Met and for all British Police forces whose foundations have been “rocked and undermined”.

“Public confidence is already plumbing the depths and today’s publication of the Casey report could sink it for years to come,” she continued.

Ms Bourne pledged to make the necessary changes to investment to widen diversity, and to vet and re-vet officers and staff.

“We can’t afford not to,” she added. “You can’t catch criminals with crooked cops.”

West Midlands PCC Simon Foster announced he will convene a Public Accountability Forum following the “deeply and profoundly damning” report.

“In response I will convene a West Midlands Police Public Accountability Forum at which West Midlands Police can explain to the public, key stakeholders and the media, in an open and transparent way, the work that is taking place within West Midlands Police to prevent and tackle any and all racism, misogyny, homophobia and corruption, and how we can do more in the light of Baroness Casey’s findings,” Mr Foster said.

He added that he is holding West Midlands Police accountable to ensure they comply with vetting procedures and performance, and that officers and staff deal with complaints and misconduct.

Mr Foster said he is committed to “constant and unremitting action” to hold the corresponding force to account including preventing “unsuitable people” from joining and ensuring any misconduct is identified and officers and staff are dismissed if they are “not fit” to serve the public.

He labelled the crisis facing the Met Police as “existential”, adding that the force has missed “repeated opportunities to reform over the decades”.

Meanwhile West Mercia PCC John Campion said the damning issues in the Met may also be present in West Mercia Police.

“I’m not reassured that the examples of misogyny, homophobia and other abhorrent behaviour, highlighted in the Casey Report, isn’t also happening within West Mercia Police,” he said.

Mr Campion added that he will continue holding the force’s Chief Constable to account, being in “no doubt” that the concerns raised in the Casey report will “impact public trust and confidence on policing as a whole”.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight PCC, Donna Jones, called for the Met Police to be divided into three or four smaller forces to ensure reforms can be made faster.

Labelling the Casey report “shocking”, Ms Jones continued: “Discrimination and the abuse of power in the Met seem worse than ever.”

She highlighted the need to overhaul Police Standard Departments across forces to remove criminals “should they be hiding in a police uniform”, saying recent cases like that of serial rapist David Carrick would have been prevented by quicker handling of complaints.

Ms Jones claimed the “lax attitude” of allowing officers and staff to remain at their posts after receiving allegations of wrongdoing “has left some men in the Met thinking they are untouchable”, fuelling a “rotten culture at (the force’s) core”.

