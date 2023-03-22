US state restricts school toilet use by transgender people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

US state restricts school toilet use by transgender people

By Press Association
March 22 2023, 8.06am
The Arkansas law was not due to take effect until later this summer (Ted S Warren/AP)
The Arkansas law was not due to take effect until later this summer (Ted S Warren/AP)

A US governor has signed a law prohibiting transgender people at state schools from using the toilet that matches their gender identity.

Arkansas is the first of several states expected to enact such bans this year amid a flood of bills nationwide targeting the trans community.

Arkansas is now the fourth state to place such restrictions at state schools, and it comes as bills in Idaho and Iowa also await their governor’s signature.

And it might be followed by a stricter Arkansas bill criminalising transgender adults using public toilets that match their gender identity.

Arkansas’ law, which will not take effect until later this summer, applies to multi-person restrooms and locker rooms at public schools and charter schools serving preschool children through secondary school. The majority-Republican legislature gave final approval to the Bill last week.

The Bill was signed by the Republican governor of Arkansas Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whose spokesperson said in a statement: “The Governor has said she will sign laws that focus on protecting and educating our kids, not indoctrinating them and believes our schools are no place for the radical left’s woke agenda.”

Alexa Henning added: “Arkansas isn’t going to rewrite the rules of biology just to please a handful of far-left advocates.”

Similar laws have been enacted in Alabama, Oklahoma and Tennessee, although lawsuits have been filed challenging the Oklahoma and Tennessee restrictions.

Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders
The Bill was signed by Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Al Drago/Pool Photo via AP)

Proposals to restrict transgender people using the toilet of their choice have seen a resurgence this year, six years after North Carolina repealed its bathroom law in the wake of widespread protests and boycotts. More than two dozen bathroom bills have been filed in 17 states, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

“They’re singling out transgender people for no other reason than dislike, disapproval and misunderstanding of who transgender youth are,” Paul Castillo, senior counsel and students’ rights strategist for Lambda Legal, said.

“And the entire school population suffers as a result of these types of bills, particularly schools and teachers and administrators who are dealing with real problems and need to focus on creating a welcome environment for every student.”

The proposals are among a record number of bills filed to restrict the rights of transgender people by limiting or banning gender-affirming care for minors, banning transgender girls from school sports and restricting drag shows.

Another bill pending in Arkansas goes further than the North Carolina law by imposing criminal penalties. That proposal would allow someone to be charged with misdemeanour sexual indecency with a child if they use a public toilet or changing room of the opposite sex when a minor is present.

“It’s a flagrant message from them that they refuse to respect (transgender people’s) rights and humanity, to respect Arkansans’ rights and humanity,” Holly Dickson, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, said.

The new Arkansas law requires schools to provide reasonable accommodations, including single-person toilets. Staff who violate the prohibition could face fines of at least 1,000 US dollars from a state panel, and parents could also file private lawsuits to enforce the measure.

“Each child in our schools has a right to privacy and to feel safe and to feel comfortable in the bathroom they need to go to,” Republican Mary Bentley, the Bill’s sponsor, told lawmakers earlier this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
David Hamilton, founder of Scooply with Trish O'Meara. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
How multi-millionaire Fife gaming boss plans to ‘reinvent’ the ice cream van
2
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
3
A Dundee bus passenger said it was lucky nobody was hurt. Image: Supplied
Dundee passenger’s shock at brick thrown through bus window
4
4
Jakubiak and Robinson celebrate after combining for Dundee's second goal. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails ‘relentless’ Alex Jakubiak and Zach Robinson as Dark Blues…
5
The car was taken from outside Paul Strachan's home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Google Street View.
Angus teacher in ‘disbelief’ as sneak-in thieves steal car from Broughty Ferry home
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A Forfar nursing student is worried about returning to her new flat after an 'almighty' stone was lobbed through her window during her first night in the property. Picture shows; A stone which was thrown through the bedroom window of a flat in Forfar.. Forfar, Angus. Supplied by Kirsty Mackie Date; 21/03/2023
Forfar nursing student scared to sleep in new flat after window smashed
7
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin wants to bring in a striker. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals desire for new striker as Dundee United boss talks basement battle…
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing dundee Picture shows; Alan Wallace. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 20/03/2023
Dozy dealer caught with £7k of cocaine after falling asleep on Dundee street
9
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault to injury in Auchterarder Picture shows; Darren MacDonald. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 20/03/2023
Thug could face jail for bruising attack in Perthshire town
10
Dundee strike pairing Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak celebrate against Ayr. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
3 Dundee talking points as convincing Ayr victory cuts gap at the top

More from The Courier

Zara Larsson is playing Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee. Image: Valeria Magri/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Zara Larsson and Wet Leg set for Dundee as Radio 1's Big Weekend Sunday…
Fire crews outside the old Kitty's nightclub building in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied
Six fire crews called to blaze at former Kitty's nightclub in Kirkcaldy
Accies manager John Rankin praised the job Ian Murray is doing at Raith. Image: Lewis Mcleod/Electrify.
John Rankin 'not surprised' by Raith Rovers progress under Ian Murray as Accies boss…
Richard Luxmoore outside his home in Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Fife's Richard proved a Victorian home is no barrier to eco heating
The Dalhousie Hotel.
Pensioner couple deny stashing bootleg clothes and watches at Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie
Man calculating electric bill statement and home energy consumption; Shutterstock ID 2050722527; purchase_order: ; job: ; abc193d3-b6de-4549-9a01-854a0e1459f0
Tayside and Fife residents flood energy service with pleas for help with bills
Falkland Road Railway Station. Photograph showing a general view of the Falkland Road Railway Station. 17 June 1958. H269 1958-06-17 Falkland Road Railway Station (C)DCT Traces Through Time.
Return to the old railway stations of Dundee and Fife in our picture special
Holly Turner serves up a cuppa to Juana Sahagon from Voluntary Action Angus and Hong Zhang of Angus Council Vibrant Communities Team Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Manna Project thanks supporters for helping hand in Carnoustie community food scheme's success
Eleanor Gravelling opposes the Glenrothes crematorium plan.
Row as residents claim lack of consultation over Glenrothes crematorium plan
Dundee board game cafe Laura and Emma
Angus mums roll the dice with new Dundee board game cafe

Editor's Picks

Most Commented