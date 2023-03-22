Quarter of world no access to clean drinking water, says UN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Quarter of world no access to clean drinking water, says UN

By Press Association
March 22 2023, 9.18am
Increase in demand for water was happening in developing countries and emerging economies where it was driven by industrial growth (Fareed Khan/AP)
Increase in demand for water was happening in developing countries and emerging economies where it was driven by industrial growth (Fareed Khan/AP)

Some 26% of the world’s population do not have access to safe drinking water and 46% lack access to basic sanitation, a new report launched on the eve of the first major UN conference on water in over 45 years has said.

The UN World Water Development Report 2023 painted a stark picture of the gap that needed to be filled to meet the organisation’s goals to ensure all people have access to clean water and sanitation by 2030.

Richard Connor, editor-in-chief of the report, told a news conference that the estimated cost of meeting the goals was somewhere between 600 billion US dollars and one trillion US dollars a year.

A resident without running water at home fills a container at a water-collection station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti
A resident without running water at home fills a container at a water-collection station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti (Odelyn Joseph/AP)

But equally important, Mr Connor said, was forging partnerships with investors, financiers, governments and climate change communities to ensure that money was invested in ways to sustain the environment and provide potable water to the two billion people who did not have it and sanitation to the 3.6 million in need.

According to the report, water use has been increasing globally by roughly 1% per year over the last 40 years “and is expected to grow at a similar rate through to 2050, driven by a combination of population growth, socio-economic development and changing consumption patterns”.

Mr Connor said that actual increase in demand was happening in developing countries and emerging economies where it was driven by industrial growth and especially the rapid increase in the population of cities. It was in these urban areas “that you’re having a real big increase in demand”, he said.

With agriculture using 70% of all water globally, Mr Connor said, irrigation for crops had to be more efficient — as it was in some countries that now use drip irrigation, which saves water. “That allows water to be available to cities,” he said.

A woman washes utensils outside her house in Mumbai, India
A woman washes utensils outside her house in Mumbai, India (Rajanish Kakade/AP)

As a result of climate change, the report said, “seasonal water scarcity will increase in regions where it is currently abundant — such as Central Africa, East Asia and parts of South America — and worsen in regions where water is already in short supply, such as the Middle East and the Sahara in Africa.”

On average, “10% of the global population lives in countries with high or critical water stress” and up to 3.5 billion people live under conditions of water stress at least one month a year, the report issued by UNESCO, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, said.

Since 2000, floods in the tropics had quadrupled, while floods in the north mid-latitudes had increased 2.5-fold, the report said.

Trends in droughts were more difficult to establish, it said, “although an increase in intensity or frequency of droughts and ‘heat extremes’ can be expected in most regions as a direct result of climate change”.

A man fills cans with water from a water tank vendor in Nairobi, Kenya
A man fills cans with water from a water tank vendor in Nairobi, Kenya (Brian Inganga/AP)

As for water pollution, Mr Connor said the biggest source of pollution was untreated wastewater.

“Globally, 80% of wastewater is released to the environment without any treatment,” he said. “And in many developing countries it’s pretty much 99%.”

These and other issues including protecting aquatic ecosystems, improving management of water resources, increasing water reuse and promoting co-operation across borders on water use would be discussed during the three-day UN Water Conference co-chaired by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Tajikistan’s president Emomali Rahmon opening on Wednesday.

There are 171 countries, including over 100 ministers, on the speakers list along with more than 20 organisations. The meeting will also include five “interactive dialogues” and dozens of side events.

